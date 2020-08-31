Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Control Type, Application, and Region.

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Unmanned marine vehicles can be defined as robotic systems, which can be operated below and above the water surface without any human operator.

Growing usage of unmanned marine vehicles for underwater mapping particularly for marine geoscience studies is expected to drive the growth of the global unmanned marine vehicles market. The rise in the adoption of Maritime Autonomous Systems (MAS) in USVs, UUVs, and ROVs as one of the major key drivers in the growth of the global unmanned marine vehicles market. Additionally, Increasing demand for water quality monitoring and ocean data mapping and growing asymmetric threats and the need for maritime security are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the global unmanned marine vehicles market.

On the other hand, the range of underwater vehicles is limited and their manufacturing and maintenance costs are comparatively high. These are certain drawbacks in the design of unmanned marine vehicles, which can hamper the growth in the global unmanned marine vehicle market during the forecast period.

Unmanned surface vehicle segment is expected to lead the global unmanned marine vehicles market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rise in demand for ISR, water quality monitoring, maritime security and threats, and the requirement for ocean data and mapping. The growing interest of various key players and their inclination towards investing in the unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to increase the production of unmanned surface vehicles.

The Defence Industry is expected to share significant growth in the global unmanned marine vehicles market. The defense forces are facing maritime security threats like torpedo threats, underwater mines, diesel-electric submarine attacks, and short-range anti-ship missiles across the globe. The demand for unmanned surface vehicles is increasing owing to increasing investment toward autonomous, robotic platforms, which can operate at sea and depths well below the surface.

Europe region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global unmanned marine vehicles market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the growing demand of unmanned marine vehicles from defense and commercial sector. Defense ministries of the United Kingdom and France are taking the initiative to fund a project, which creates a team of robots, who can face down and defuse underwater mines without risking human life. The process is expected to use sophisticated sonar to better identify the underwater mines, which is expected to drive the global unmanned marine vehicles market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global unmanned marine vehicles market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global unmanned marine vehicles market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market, By Type

• Unmanned Surface Vehicle

• Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market, By Control Type

• Remotely Operated

• Autonomous

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market, By Application

• Marine Security & Defense

• Oceanographic Survey

• Hydrographic Survey

• Environmental Monitoring

• Marine Patrolling

• Offshore Mining

• Other Applications

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market

• MAP Marine Technologies

• BaltRobotics

• Boeing

• Atlas Elektronik

• Sea Robotics Inc.

• Deep Ocean Engineering

• L3 ASV

• BAE Systems

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Oceanalpha Co., Ltd.

• Subsea Tech

• Pelorus Naval Systems

• ECA GROUP

• Textron Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

• EvoLogics GmbH

• Liquid Robotics

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

• General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

• Teledyne Marine

