Global Train Control Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Train Type (Metros & High-Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units and Diesel Multiple Units), by Connectivity (GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA and Others), by Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface and Others), by Control Solution (Positive Train Control, Communication-Based Train Control and Integrated Train Control), and by Geography

Global Train Control Systems Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 2.61 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Train Control Systems market is segmented by train type, connectivity, component, control solution, and geography. Train type segment is classified as metros & high-speed trains, electric multiple units, and diesel multiple units. Connectivity market is divided as GSM-R, Wi-Fi, tetra, and others. A component segment includes a vehicle control unit, mobile communication gateway, human-machine interface and others. Various control solutions covered under this reports are positive train control, communication-based train control, and integrated train control. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Development of light rail transit is trending the overall Train Control Systems market. However, high infrastructural & maintenance costs will restrain market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. Increasing penetration of metros & high-speed trains will fuel the Train Control Systems market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Train Control Systems market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the train type, connectivity, component, control solution, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Train Control Systems market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Association of American Railroads (AAR), Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER), Federal Railroad Administration, RailNetEurope (RNE), International Union of Railways, Centre for Railway Information Systems, and Australasian Railway Association (ARA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about the Train Control Systems market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Train Control Systems market globally

Key Players in the Global Train Control Systems Market Are:

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Bombardier

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens AG

• EKE Finance Ltd.

• Hitachi Limited

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Strukton

• Alstom

• CAF

• China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (CRSC)

• ABB

• Thales Group

• Quester Tangent

• Aselsan A.S

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Train Control Systems manufacturers

• Rail operators

• Train Control Systems Market Investors

• Rolling stock manufacturers

• Rail associations

• Railway signaling specialist

• Government and regulatory authorities

• Train control system manufacturers

The scope of the Global Train Control Systems Market:

Research report categorizes the Train Control Systems market based on train type, connectivity, component, control solution, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Train Control Systems market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Train Control Systems Market, By Train Type

• Metros & High-Speed Trains

• Electric Multiple Units

• Diesel Multiple Units

Global Train Control Systems Market, By Component

• Vehicle Control Unit

• Mobile Communication Gateway

• Human Machine Interface

• Others

Global Train Control Systems Market, By Connectivity

• GSM-R

• Wi-Fi

• TETRA

• Others

Global Train Control Systems Market, By Control Solutions

• Positive Train Control

• Communication-Based Train Control

• Integrated Train Control

Global Train Control Systems Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Train Control Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Train Control Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Train Control Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Train Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Train Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Train Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Train Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Train Control Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Train Control Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Train Control Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Train Control Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

