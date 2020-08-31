Global Timing Belt Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Sales channel, Vehicle type and Region.

Global Timing Belt Market was valued US$ 6.50 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Timing belt prevents the pistons from hitting the valves. Automotive timing belts are essentially either toothed belts or drive belts with teeth on the inside surface. A timing chain is a simple roller chain.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22031

Key driver of timing belt market is the use of fiber-reinforced materials in timing belts, and rising preference of customers towards longevity of their vehicles. Almost no vibrations are produced and the no-slip problem is generated. Weight of the timing belt is less hence it can be used safely. Some of the restraint factors in the market are costly when compared to ropes. And power transfer capacity is comparatively less. Manufacturers, as well as OEMs, are exploring various research and development activities is the opportunity of the timing belt market.

The passenger car segment is estimated to lead the global timing belt market. Rising disposable income and increasing vehicle ownership have led to a rise in the production of passenger cars with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and propelled the growth of the Timing Belt Market in this segment.

A rapidly increasing rate of investment by major OEMs to intensify the strength and durability of the timing belt is expected to positive impact on the automotive timing belts market. Technological advancements in the automotive industry have resulted in a shift in focus to lightweight components. Nowadays highly sophisticated car engines operate at higher temperatures, higher speeds, and produce more power requiring highly engineered materials to meet high mileage replacement intervals as demanded by OEM’s.

On the basis of region Global Timing Belt Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing vehicle production in China followed by India. China and India are among the fastest growing markets in the world for automotive manufacturing and accessories manufacturing due to low production costs. Growing production of automobiles in the European region has led to an increasing demand for the automotive timing belts. However, the global automobile industry has undergone several structural changes such as technological changes in the engines, electrification of automobiles, emission norms and regulations, safety and security changes, and connectivity among others.

Key players operating in the global timing belt market, B&B Manufacturing, ContiTech, The Carlstar Group, Gates Corporation, J.K. Fenner Limited, ACDelco, Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation, Bando USA, Dayco, Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt, Goodyear SKF, , Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt, MAHLE Aftermarket, and Tsubaki.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Timing Belt Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Timing Belt Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Timing Belt Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Timing Belt Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Timing Belt Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22031

Scope of Global Timing Belt Market

Global Timing Belt Market, by Product

• Timing Belts

• Timing Chains

Global Timing Belt Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Timing Belt Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• LCV

• HCV

Global Timing Belt Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Timing Belt Market

• B&B Manufacturing

• ContiTech

• The Carlstar Group

• Gates Corporation

• J.K. Fenner Limited

• ACDelco

• Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

• Bando USA

• Dayco

• Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt

• Goodyear SKF

• Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt

• MAHLE Aftermarket

• Tsubaki.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Timing Belt Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Timing Belt Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Timing Belt Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Timing Belt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Timing Belt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Timing Belt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Timing Belt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Timing Belt by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Timing Belt Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Timing Belt Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Timing Belt Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Timing Belt Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-timing-belt-market/22031/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com