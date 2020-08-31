Global Specialty Tapes Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Resin Type, Backing Material, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Specialty Tapes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period.

Manufacturers are mostly focusing on presenting a new variety of specialty tapes with improved characteristics presenting resistance. Latest specialty tapes are developed to current functionality to be utilized in the region where it was not utilized before. Also, the latest adhesive solutions are being produced to generate specialty tapes that will function in extreme conditions, as well as offering protection. Specialty tapes are made by coating different solutions on a substrate of paper or film.

Moreover, to stay competitive in the global specialty tape market, numerous manufacturers are projected to focus on upgrading and modernizing their coating and mixing equipment. Additionally, the utilization of the electronic equipment is increasing which, in turn, is growing the demand for the specialty tapes, thus, manufacturers are manufacturing tapes with an exceptional focus on heat as well as weather resistance features. Several types of research are also being executed to proposal highly specialized adhesive technology for tapes utilized in electronics division.

Based on backing material, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment is estimated to witness considerable CAGR of xx% during the upcoming years. Polyvinyl chloride is the most popular backing material used in the manufacturing of specialty tapes. Easy availability, flexibility, and a high degree of printability are driving the demand for polyvinyl chloride backed specialty tapes. Similarly, these tapes are inherently flame retardant and have electric insulation properties. PVC tapes can be printed on and are existing in different colors. They are used in a variety of applications like general purpose, lane marking, electrical & electronics, hazard warning, duct sealing, vapor barrier, protection, white goods, construction, automotive, aircraft, and other industrial applications.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific will account for the largest specialty tapes market share during the forecast period. The rapid growth of end-user industries like automotive, consumer durables, and health and personal care is one of the major factor for the high growth of the specialty tapes market in this region. China is expected to be the major contributor, primarily led by high demand from heavy industries and consumer product manufacturing industry. This promotes driving the growth of the organized retail sector. The rising organized retail sector in the APAC is expected to drive the growth in demand for specialty tapes in the region.

Major players operating in the market for specialty tapes such as 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group PLC etc. In Nov 2018, 3M released a high-adhesion Durapore healthcare adhesive tape, designed to provide safe, reliable, and critical tube securement in challenging conditions, for instance, high-moisture environments.

In May 2018, Tesa SE acquired Functional Coatings Inc. (US), mostly known for offering VOC-free adhesive tapes on a butyl hybrid basis used in the building & construction industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Specialty Tapes Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Specialty Tapes Market.

Scope of the Global Specialty Tapes Market

Global Specialty Tapes Market, By Resin Type

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Others

Global Specialty Tapes Market, By Backing Material

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Woven/Non-Woven

• Paper

• PET

• Foam

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

Global Specialty Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare & Hygiene

• Automotive

• White Goods

• Paper & Printing

• Building & Construction

• Retail & Graphics

• Others

Global Specialty Tapes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Specialty Tapes Market

• 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Tesa SE

• Lintec Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Scapa Group PLC

• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

• Lohmann GMBH & Co. KG

• Nichiban Co. Ltd

• Dermamed Coatings Company, Llc

• CCT Tapes

• Gergonne – The Adhesive Solution

• Adhesives Research, Inc.

• Advance Tapes International

• Shurtape Technologies, Llc

• Mactac, Llc

• American Biltrite Inc.

• YEM Chio Co. Ltd

• Atp Adhesive Systems AG

• Wuan Huaxia Nanfang Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Specialty Tapes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Specialty Tapes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Specialty Tapes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Specialty Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Specialty Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Specialty Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Specialty Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Specialty Tapes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Specialty Tapes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Specialty Tapes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

