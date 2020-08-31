Global Lip Balm market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Type, Usage, Applicationand Geography

Global Lip Balm market was valued US$ 650 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1080Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.55 % during a forecast period.Global Lip Balm market, By ProductLip balm offers occlusive layer on the lip surface to cover moisture in lips and protect them from external exposure. Dry air, cold temperatures, and wind are drying effect on skin and lip balm is the best substitute for lip moisture.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22777

Increasing demand for cosmetics and lip care products are playing a significant role in maintaining a lifestyle is diving the boost in the global lip balm market. A shift in preferences of consumers from wax & petroleum based lip care products to organic ingredients based lip care products is expected to boost the demand for lip balm. Increasing awareness about protection of lips from dry air, cold temperatures, and the wind is also rising the demand for lip balm.

Chemicals such as lead, cadmium chromium, petrolatum, and some of the other chemicals are harmful to human health, which can considerably hinder the growth of lip care products market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated use of lead in around 400 lipsticks and has restricted the use of more than 10 ppm lead in lip products.

Colored lip balm is expected to hold significant growth in the global lip balm market. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for inexpensive and attractive lip care products, which helps to appear beauty looks. Growing younger population inclined towards the personal care and cosmetics products and increasing demand lip products of several brands and ranges, which are non-medicated are expected to boom the balm market.

The blood vessels more visibly appear through the skin of the lips giving a clear pinkish color of the lips. Lip balms are helpful to prevent drying and protection against adverse environmental factors. Numerous lip balms with chemical origin are currently available in the market. Lip balms should not be careful as lip shine. It is also used by users like men and women. Common lip products include base, waxes, oils agent and flavoring agent. Increasing substantial demand for beauty products is driving the cosmetic products industry in positive influence.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Europe is estimated to lead global lip balm market owing to increasing spending on beauty and cosmetic products. Growing consumer’s inclination towards modern lifestyle and adoption of the changing fashion trends and beauty trends are booming the lip balm market growth in this region. Cold climatic conditions of western countries create more lip problems and lip infections, which drive the demand for the lip balm.

Key profiled and analysed in the report includes CHANEL ,Yuesai ,Max Factor ,Elizabeth Arden ,Clinique ,MARY KAY ,Mentholatum ,Maybelline ,Nivea ,Kiehl ,MAC ,DHC ,SHISEIDO ,Lancome ,Neutrogena ,L’Oreal ,NUXE ,Revlon ,Burt’s Bees ,Blistex ,Vaseline ,EOS ,Carmex ,Labello ,ChapStick ,Lip Smacker ,AVON ,Lypsyl ,CARSLAN and Ainuo

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22777

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Lip Balm Market

Global Lip Balm market, By Product

• Solid Cream Lip Balm

• Liquid Gel Lip Balm

Global Lip Balm market, By Type

• Coloured

• Scented

• Others

Global Lip Balm market, By Usage

• Women

• Men

• Baby

Global Lip Balm market, By Application

• Dry Skin

• Sensitive Skin

• Others

Global Lip Balm market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Lip Balm market

• CHANEL

• Yuesai

• Max Factor

• Elizabeth Arden

• Clinique

• MARY KAY

• Mentholatum

• Maybelline

• Nivea

• Kiehl

• MAC

• DHC

• SHISEIDO

• Lancome

• Neutrogena

• L’Oreal

• NUXE

• Revlon

• Burt’s Bees

• Blistex

• Vaseline

• EOS

• Carmex

• Labello

• ChapStick

• Lip Smacker

• AVON

• Lypsyl

• CARSLAN

• Ainuo

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lip Balm Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lip Balm Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lip Balm Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lip Balm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lip Balm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lip Balm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lip Balm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lip Balm by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lip Balm Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lip Balm Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lip Balm Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Lip Balm Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lip-balm-market/22777/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com