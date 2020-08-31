Global Agriculture Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Application Area, Farm Size, Deployment Type, and Geography

Global Agriculture Analytics Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Agriculture is exploitation of solar energy made possible by an adequate supply of water and nutrients to keep plant growth. In agriculture sector were farmers and agribusinesses have to make numerous decisions daily and intricate complexities involve the several factors influencing them. An essential issue for agricultural planning intention is the accurate yield estimation for the many crops involved in the planning.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding agriculture analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in agriculture analytics market.

Increasing pressure to meet the global demand for food, growing government initiatives to deploy modern agricultural techniques, and unpredictable climate changes and environmental factors are boosting the agriculture analytics market growth. However, lack of standardization for data management and data aggregation in agriculture market, and lack of technical know-how among farmers is hindering the market growth.

The livestock analytics application segment to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Agriculture analytics solution and services aid livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and progress several livestock management processes, such as behaviour monitoring and management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breed management, heat stress management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting. Livestock analytics includes using various devices, such as feeding systems, RFID, farm management systems, GPS, robotic milking machines, and other software technology solutions, to progress farm production.

On-premises deployment type to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. Data security concerns among the end users are contributing to the greater adoption of on-premises agriculture analytics market globally. The on-premises agricultural analytics market is majorly deployed by large farms as they have better ability to invest.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in agriculture analytics market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of many technologies including IoT, smart agriculture, mobile, predictive analytics, AI, and cloud. The region comprises advanced countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most progressive region in terms of adopting digital technologies. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for agriculture analytics solution and services.

