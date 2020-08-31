Global Freezer Bags Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Material Type, Application, and Region

Global Freezer Bags Market was valued at US$ 3.69 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.13% during a forecast period.

Based on the material type, HDPE segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global freezer bags market during the forecast period due to it widely used for manufacturing freezer bags. MDPE segment is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to their growing uptake. On the basis of application, food segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global freezer bags market during the forecast period owing rising demand for freezer bags in this industry. In addition, rising population, rapid urbanization, increasing demand for food, and growing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe which is boosting the global freezer bags market growth in a positive way. Pharmaceutical industries are estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global freezer bags market during the forecast period owing to expanding these industries across the globe.

Changing consumer preference towards the more convenient food packaging across the globe is expected to surge the global freezer bags market growth during the forecast period. Rising investment in R&D by manufactures, which estimate to fuel the global freezer bags market growth during the forecast period.

Freezer bags have features such as high reliability and durability are propelling the global freezer bags market growth in a positive way. Global freezer bags is driven by rising the usage of freezer bags to maintain food fresh such as eating meals, dairy, and fruits & vegetables. Increasing awareness regarding food wastage among consumers across the globe, which is projected to fuel the demand for freezer bags during the forecast period.

Freezer bags popularity is increasing among consumers due to it helps to store food for a longer period with extended shelf life. In addition, changing lifestyle and growing spending power of consumers across the globe, which is driving the global freezer bags market growth in a positive way. Increasing demand for freezer bags to reducing food waste is surging the global freezer bags market growth in a positive way. Moreover, the rise in retail stores across the globe is anticipated to further propel the market growth in a positive way. Freezer bags come in all shapes and sizes with various colors, which is expected to boost the global freezer bags market growth in the future. However, poor penetration of freezer bags and various governments banning usage of plastic across the globe acts as restraints to the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the global freezer bags market during the forecast period. Increasing middle-class population and purchasing power of the middle-class population in developing countries of this region such as India and China, which is fuelling the global freezer bags market growth in a positive way. In addition, the growing influence of western lifestyle in this region is also expected to propel the freezer bags market growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global freezer bags during the forecast period owing to developed economies and sophisticated lifestyle. In addition, rising demand for freezer bags from food industries in this region, which also expected to boom the market growth. Europe is also projected to drive the global freezer bags market growth during the forecast period.

The Scope of the Report Freezer Bags Market

Global Freezer Bags Market, by Product Type

• Flat Bag

• Satchel Bag

• Block Bottom Bag

Global Freezer Bags Market, by Material Type

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Global Freezer Bags Market, by Application

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Devices

• Stationery

• Others

Global Freezer Bags Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Freezer Bags Market

• Cofresco Frischhalteprodukte GmbH & Co. KG

• Comcoplast Comco Commercial Cooperation GmbH

• Forum-Plast GmbH, Kerler GmbH

• Sun Plast

• CeDo Ltd.

• Thantawan Industry Plc.

• Plastic Slovakia s.r.o.

• EURO – pac Unterrainer GmbH

• GELU- PLAST packaging films GmbH & Co.KG

• DUO-PAck Co. Ltd.

• Richmond Plastics Ltd.

• Shanghai Huitai Packaging Co,LTD.

• Eddi-Plastic GmbH

• Ahrbach Verpackungen GmbH

• Simpac

• Teong Chuan Plastic (M) Sdn Bhd.

• American Bag Company

• mk Plast GmbH & Co. KG

• Rudolf Klojer GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Freezer Bags Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Freezer Bags Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Freezer Bags Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Freezer Bags Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Freezer Bags Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Freezer Bags Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Freezer Bags Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Freezer Bags by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Freezer Bags Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Freezer Bags Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Freezer Bags Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

