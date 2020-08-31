Global Power Bank Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Battery Type, By Power Rating, By Distribution Channel, By Price Range, By Energy Source, By End User and Region

Global Power Bank Market was valued US$ 8.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



The global power bank market is segmented into battery type, power rating, distribution channel, price range, energy source, end user, and region.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13225

Further, global power bank market based on battery type includes lithium ion and lithium polymer. Based on power rating segment global power bank market is classified into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,001‐8,000 mAh, 8,001‐20,000 mAh, and Above 20,000 mAh. In terms of distribution channel global power bank market is categorized into online, and offline. Further, global power bank market in terms of price ranges is divided into low, mid-range, and premium range. On the basics of energy source global power bank market is characterized into electric, and solar. In terms of end-use segment, global power bank market is classified into industrial & B2B, and consumer electronics.

Based on regions, the global power bank market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of battery type lithium-ion battery segment held the largest market share of 82%. Li-ion batteries offer numerous advantages, such as relatively low self-discharging, high energy density, and low maintenance.

Based on the end user, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market. Factors, such as growing penetration of smartphones, extensive use of internet services, and need for higher battery capacity, have increased the product demand in the consumer electronics segment.

On the basis distribution channel, online distribution channel segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to rising penetration of the internet. This segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization.

The major driving factor of global power bank market is increasing use of smartphones and tablets, a decline in the price of power banks, increased power consumption of electronic devices due to advancement in technology, and electric outage in certain countries.

Improvement in battery capacity of electronic devices, poor quality of power banks, and increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in consumer electronic devices are hampering the growth of the global power bank market.

The key opportunity of the global power banks market is the development of solar and hydrogen fuel cell-based power banks.

Some of the key challenges of global power banks market are complexity in designing power banks, and a high cost of recycling Li-ion batteries.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region led the market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance even during the forecast period due to growing number of users of electronic devices, large-scale digitization, availability of affordable power banks, and penetration of e-commerce in the electronics industry are driving the product demand in this region.

Key players in the global power banks market are Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Power Bank Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13225

The report also helps in understanding Global Power Bank Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Power Bank Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Bank Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Global Power Bank Market:

Global Power Bank Market, by Battery Type

• Lithium Ion

• Lithium Polymer

Global Power Bank Market, by Power Rating

• Up to 3,000 mAh

• 3,001‐8,000 mAh

• 8,001‐20,000 mAh

• Above 20,000 mAh

Global Power Bank Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Power Bank Market by Price Ranges:

• Low

• Mid-range

• Premium Range

By Energy Source:

• Electric

• Solar

By End User:

• Industrial & B2B

• Consumer Electronics

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Power Bank Market:

• Anker Technology Co. Limited

• Apacer Technologies, Inc.

• Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc.

• EasyAcc.com, Inc.

• Goal Zero Corporation

• GP Batteries International Ltd

• IEC Technology

• LLC

• Maxell Holdings, Ltd.

• MiPow Limited

• Mophie, Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• RavPower

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Xtorm

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Power Bank Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Bank Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Bank Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Bank Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Bank Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Bank Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Bank Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Bank Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Bank Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Bank Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Power Bank Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/power-bank-market/13225/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com