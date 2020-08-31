Global Protein Labeling Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Labelling Method, Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region

Global protein labeling market was valued US$ 1.68 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.62 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.48 % during a forecast period.Global Protein Labeling Market, by Product TypeProteins are important nutrients for the human body as well as they are one of the building blocks of body tissue and can also serve as a fuel source. Protein labelling holds properties such as high force output & energy density, rapid response time, easy controllability, and low power consumption.

Rising demand for proteomics research and increasing demand for genome sequencing are major driving factors of the market. Increasing healthcare expenses and growing R & D investments are also boosting the global protein labeling market. Irregularity in protein labeling procedure and strict government regulations are key challenges of the global protein labeling market.

Technological improvement and active pricing of protein-labeling technology products are the major opportunities of the market. However, Lack of skilled professionals and inadequate applications of protein-labeling products are limiting the growth of the market.

Reagents are expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for peptide binding agents and growing R & D activities. Reagents contain various enzymes, buffers, solutions, stabilizers, dyes, and antibody components, which are usually required and used in the protein-labeling process. The services segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to increased outsourcing of technical & expert workflow procedures.

Mass spectrometry (MS) is a systematic technique that ionizes chemical species and sorts the ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio. Mass spectrum measures the masses within a sample and used in many different fields and also applied to pure samples as well as complex mixtures.

A protein microarray is a high-amount method used to track the relations & activities of proteins and to determine their function on a large scale. The large numbers of proteins can be tracked in parallel is increasing the growth of the protein microarray segment in the global protein labeling market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share and revenue of the market during the forecast period owing to the growing use of protein labeling applications in North America. North America generates highest revenues across the globe owing to continuing projects on gene expression control, protein-protein interaction, and in-vivo quantitative proteomics. Canada is leading the lucrative growth owing to the growing number of research projects focused on improving healthcare solutions.

Key player operating in the global protein labeling market are General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Qiagen N.V., Active Motif, Inc., Takara Bio USA, Inc., Candor Bioscience GMBH, Innova Biosciences Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caprion Biosciences, Nanotemper Technologies GMBH, and Biotium, Inc.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Protein Labeling Market:

Global Protein Labeling Market, by Labelling Method:

• In Vitro Labeling

• In Vivo Labeling

• Bio orthogonal Labeling

Global Protein Labeling Market, by Product Type:

• Reagents

• Kits

• Services

Global Protein Labeling Market, by Application:

• Cell-Based Assays

• Fluorescence Microscopy

• Mass Spectrometry

• Immunological Techniques

• Protein Microarray

Global Protein Labeling Market, by End-User:

• Immuno-Biochemistry Labs

• Contract Research Organization

• Academic Institutes

• Research Laboratories

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Global Protein Labeling Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Protein Labeling Market:

• General Electric Company

• Kaneka Corporation

• LI-COR, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• New England Biolabs, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

• Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• Qiagen N.V.

• Active Motif, Inc.

• Takara Bio USA, Inc.

• Candor Bioscience GMBH

• Innova Biosciences Ltd

• Luminex Corporation

• Io-Rad Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Caprion Biosciences

• Nanotemper Technologies GMBH

• Biotium, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Protein Labeling Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Protein Labeling Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Protein Labeling Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Protein Labeling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Protein Labeling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Protein Labeling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Protein Labeling Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Protein Labeling by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Protein Labeling Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Protein Labeling Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Protein Labeling Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

