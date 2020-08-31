Global AI in Telecommunication Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application and Geography.

Global AI in Telecommunication Market was valued US$ 921.66 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the AI in the telecommunication market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research that provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the AI in telecommunication market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

AI in the telecommunication market is segmented into a component, technology, deployment mode, application, and geography. Based on the deployment mode, AI in telecommunication market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Cloud deployment model is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to as organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective services.

In terms of technology, AI in the telecommunication market is divided by natural language processing and machine learning & deep learning. Natural language processing technology is estimated to lead the market in forecast period due to it helps in offering 24/7 services to customers.

Rapid growth in adoption of AI in telecommunications from answering the calls and redirecting them as per the requirement of the customer to predicting the maintenance of the various devices related to telecommunications such as tower maintenance, antenna maintenance and so on, is aiding the market for swift growth are few of the major reasons for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

In terms of geography, AI in the telecommunications market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to a rising investment of enterprise into AI in telecommunications technologies and government is also investing into AI in telecommunications for better telecommunication services.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in AI in telecommunications market are Nuance Communications, AT&T, Google, Inc., Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, H2O.ai, Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, and Sentient Technologies

Scope of Global AI in Telecommunication Market:

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Technology:

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Deployment Mode:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Application:

• Network Security

• Network Optimization

• Customer analytics

• Virtual Assistance

• Self-Diagnostics

• Others

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Operated in Global AI in Telecommunication Market:

• Nuance Communications

• AT&T

• Google, Inc.

• Infosys

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM

• H2O.ai

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• Sentient Technologies

Major Table AI in Telecommunication Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

6. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

6.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component

6.5. AI in Telecommunication Market Analysis, by Component

6.6. Global AI in Telecommunication Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

