Global Airbag Electronics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Vehicle Type, Airbag Type, Sales Channel and Region.

Global Airbag Electronics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Airbag electronic is an electronic system which measures the signals of sensors & control different actuators in order to prevent passenger damages in accidents. Increasing demand for more efficient & safer driving experiences and government regulations relating to vehicle safety are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the global market for airbag electronics. This report describes the electronics needed like in application (acceleration sensors, uC, power supply, bus interfaces, etc.) and the development of airbag systems as well as their expansion of complexity over time. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for the airbag electronics market with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report on the global airbag electronics market covers segments such as vehicle type, airbag type, and sales channel. Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. New electronic control units are being developed by OEM, and innovations like pre-tensioners and rapid deployment protocols are being incorporated in their development. With increasing sales of automobiles recorded across the world, the demand for airbags electronics is expected to rise concurrently.

Region-wise, North America was the dominant regional market and valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018, which can be attributed to the strict regulations about road safety in the US and Canada. Such as, in the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991, all the passengers in addition to commercial vehicles in the US should have airbags on both sides of front seats, which makes it a must for OEMs to incorporate them in every model’s variation.

The competitive landscape section in the market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the foremost companies operating in the landscape. It proposals captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other vital aspects about the major players having a stronghold in the airbag electronics market.

The report covers the recent development in the market for airbag electronics such as in April 2018, the Joyson safety systems company has acquired Takata Corporation Company for more than US$ XX Mn in April 2018 and new its name to Joyson Safety.

In December 2016, Takata Corporation Company has recalled tens of millions of airbag systems in US vehicles which were found to be defective.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Airbag Electronics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Airbag Electronics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airbag Electronics Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Airbag Electronics Market

by Vehicle Type

• Compact Cars

• Mid-Sized Cars

• Premium Cars

• Luxury cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

by Airbag Type

• Curtain

• Front

• Knee

• Side

by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Airbag Electronics Market

• Autoliv

• Key Safety Systems, Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• Toyoda-Gosei Co., Ltd.

• Takata Corporation

• TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

• Hyundai Mobis

• Ashimori

• Nihon Plast

• Ningbo Joyson Electronic

Major Table airbag-electronics Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Airbag Electronics Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Airbag Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Airbag Electronics Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

