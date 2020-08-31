Global Algorithmic Trading Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Component, Trading Type and Region.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %during a forecast period.

The global algorithmic trading market has experienced extensive growth owing to a large number of financial companies that opt for growing automation of the negotiation processes. Integrated financial markets or an open market economy, for instance, the European Union help local sellers buy foreign assets with reduced risk. The contribution of numerous international markets has helped developing economies to create opportunities for portfolio diversification, global savings allocation and risk sharing.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The cloud-based software segment is expected to rise the demand for cloud-based algorithmic trading software around the world. The technology is gaining popularity in capital markets owing to its flexibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and massive processing power.

North America is expected to have a major market share in the algorithmic trade market followed by the Asia Pacific. The growth in this region is credited to the strong adoption and penetration of the algorithmic trading platform, software and hardware services, as well as end-user segments through the region. The developed and emerging markets have implemented this technology in the stock market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience lucrative growth owing to the increasing adoption of such software by economies such as India, Japan, Philippines and Singapore.

Key players are focusing on developing new solutions and create effective marketing strategies for market surveillance and various companies use algorithmic trading to minimize their transaction cost and market risk. In Nov 2018, Virtu Financial, Inc. announced to acquire Investment Technology Group, Inc. valued at US$ 30.30 per ITG share. This major acquisition is expected to offer its clients a complete suite of agency services, with transparent trading and analytics, workflow technology, and liquidity solutions that all leverage Virtu’s global, scaled technology infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Algorithmic Trading Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Algorithmic Trading Market.

Scope of the Global Algorithmic Trading Market

Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Component

• Software

o Cloud-based

 Public

 Private

o On-premise

o Hybrid

• Services

o Managed/Outsourced

o Professional

Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Trading Type

• Forex

• Stock Markets

• Commodities

• Bonds

• Cryptocurrency

Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Algorithmic Trading Market

• AlgoTrader GmbH

• Trading Technologies International, Inc.

• InfoReach, Inc.

• Tethys Technology, Inc.

• Lime Brokerage LLC

• FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

• Tower Research Capital LLC

• Virtu Financial

• Hudson River Trading LLC

• Citadel LLC

• Technologies International, Inc.

• Argo Software Engineering, Inc.

• Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd.

• Kuberre Systems

• MetaQuotes Software Corp.

• Software AG

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

• uTrade

• Vela Trading Systems LLC

