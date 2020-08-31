Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Security Technology, Service, Infrastructure, and Geography

Global airport and marine port security market was valued at US$ 54.24 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 106.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.75% during a forecast period.Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by InfrastructureAirport and marine ports bring huge revenue to the global economy via passenger traveling and exchange of goods. Airports and marine ports have become a crucial point of transit for the smooth operation of the global business, therefore security is the essential aspect for sustaining in the business.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding airport and marine port security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by security technology, service, infrastructure, and region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Airport and marine port security play a vital role to restrict the percentage of terror threats through ports, driving the global market growth. Governments across many countries realize the importance of proficient security measures at ports, which has led to various government initiatives to strengthen port security. This is projected to propel the growth in the global airport and marine port security market. However, specific national regulations on the port security may prime to inconsistency among the regulatory authorities, which is the hinder the global airport and marine port security market growth.

The airports have the highest market share as airport security has been a significant area of concern globally owing to the high-value assets and risk of air crashes. Moreover, attacks such as the 9/11 highlights on security up gradation at airports. It is expected that airport security would continue to have a larger revenue share in the future. However, it is estimated that marine ports would have higher growth potential as marine security necessities are rising due to the augmented international trade requirements.

Network access control and security expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in terrorist attacks at ports the demand of access control systems is expected to increase in the forecast period.

North America is the highest market share during the forecast period due to it has implemented strict regulations against growing terror threat from the early period. The Asia Pacific includes the highest market owing to several new ports that have been developed in this region, which have security requirements. This may raise the global airport and marine port security market growth in the region.

Some of the key players in the global airport and marine port security market are Siemens, HCL Infosystems, Raytheon, Saab AB, Honeywell International, FLIR Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Unisys, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Tyco International Ltd., James Fisher and Sons Plc, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., and Rapiscan Systems.

Scope of the Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market

Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Security Technology

• Surveillance Systems

• Screening and Scanning Systems

• Network Access Control and Security

• Physical Access Control Systems

• Perimeter Intrusion Detection System

• Real-Time Location Systems

Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Service

• Facility & Asset Management

• System Integration

• Training & Consulting

Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Infrastructure

• Airport

• Marine port

Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market

