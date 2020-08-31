Global AI Infrastructure Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), by Offering, by Technology, by Function, by Deployment Type, by End User, and by Region.

Global AI Infrastructure Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global AI Infrastructure Market Drivers and Restrains:

Major factors driving the AI Infrastructure Market include increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, Surging Demand for FPGA-Based Accelerators, Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems, escalating demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centres, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centres, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

However factors such as Dearth of AI Hardware Experts, Concerns Regarding Data Privacy in AI Platforms and No Assurance on Returns on Investment are retraining the market growth.

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis:

Based on technology Global AI Infrastructure Market is segmented into Deep Learning and Machine Learning. Deep learning technology is expected to exhibit highest market share at a xx% CAGR during forecast period attributed to deep learning technology helps to manage data consistently. The deep learning platform learns from different sources and creates a consolidated data environment. Moreover, this platform reduces the workload of end-user industries such as semiconductor and electronics, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, automotive, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, and food & beverages.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32472

Global AI Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global AI Infrastructure Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA& Africa. North America accounts is expected to share highest market share of the global AI infrastructure market during forecast period owing to high adoption rate of AI-based servers, and presence of prominent their strong focus on investing in R&D activities for the development of new technologies and presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Facebook, and Amazon.com, is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.

Moreover Global AI Infrastructure Market in APAC is expected to grow at second highest CAGR during forecast period. Various government reforms such as the establishment of free trade in Shanghai, are attracting international investors as well as domestic investors. The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities is triggering a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global AI Infrastructure Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32472

PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global AI Infrastructure Market.

Scope of Report:

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Deep Learning

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Function

• Training

• Inference

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global AI Infrastructure Market Major Players:

• Intel Corporation (US)

• NVIDIA Corporation (US)

• IBM (US)

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• Google (US)

• Microsoft (US

• Micron Technology (US)

• Amazon Web Services (US)

• CISCO (US)

• Oracle (US)

• ARM (UK)

• Xilinx (US),

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

• Dell (US)

• HPE (US)

• Habana Labs (Israel)

• Synopsys Inc. (US).

• Facebook

• Xilinx

• CiscoNutanix

• Pure Storage

• Hewlett-Packard

Major Table AI Infrastructure Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global AI Infrastructure Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Global AI Infrastructure Market

4.8. Global AI Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global AI Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global AI Infrastructure Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of AI Infrastructure Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ai-infrastructure-market/32472/#toc

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business