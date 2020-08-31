Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Treatment Type, Application, End-Use and Region.

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market was valued US$ 550 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 572.55 % in the forecast Period.

Global Anal fistula treatment market is segmented by treatment type, application, and end user and region.in terms of application, the anal fistula treatment market is classified into transsphincteric, suprasphincteric, intersphincteric, extrasphincteric, submucosal fistula, and other applications. Based on treatment type, the anal fistula treatment market is categorized into surgical and non-surgical. On the basis of end-use, the anal fistula treatment market is segregated into clinics, hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, other end users. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases is triggering the market growth of anal fistula treatment market in the forecast period. The essential use of the surgical procedures includes fistulotomy, bioprosthetic plugs, advancement flap procedures, seton techniques, and a few other new techniques such as LIFT and FiLaC therapy, will propel demand for anal fistula treatment subsequently boosting the market. The non-surgical procedures for the treatment of anal fistula will also provide ample opportunities to the market growth in the coming years.

Rising influence of preventive health care, high incidence rate of anal fistula and recurrence rate of treated cases have led to a large patient pool, which in turn are driving the market growth. Rise in incidences of anal fistula inducing co-morbidities such as Crohn’s disease, anal abscess, HIV, and TB infections have resulted in new complex anal fistula cases that will positively influence anal fistula treatment penetration globally. However, unfulfilled needs in the anal fistula treatment market present beneficial opportunities for prevailing players and new entrants.

On the basis of application segment, extrasphincteric is expected to hold a significant market share among others. It is a type or condition in the anal fistula that begins in the rectum or sigmoid colon and continues downward through the levator muscle of the anus. It opens into the skin surrounding the anus and this type does not come from the dentate line. Causes of extrasphincteric could be rectal, pelvic, or suprascapular, usually secondary to Crohn’s disease or an inflammatory process such as an appendicular or diverticular abscess.

Based on treatment type, surgical methods for an anal fistula may lead to recurrence or impairment of continence. The perfect treatment for an anal fistula should be associated with low recurrence rates, minimal incontinence and good quality of life. The best option will depend on the position of fistula and whether it’s a single channel or branches off in different directions. The most common type of surgery for anal fistulas is a fistulotomy.

In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest share of the global anal fistula treatment market in 2017, followed by Europe. Considerable market share of the region is attributed to large patient population with inflammatory bowel diseases, early adoption of new technologies, and high health care expenditure by the public and private sectors in the U.S.

Some of the key players in the anal fistula treatment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, biolitec AG, Cook Medical, Gem srl, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, TiGenix NV, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

• Surgical

• Non-surgical

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market, by Application

• Transsphincteric

• Suprasphincteric

• Intersphincteric

• Extrasphincteric

• Submucosal Fistula

• Other Applications

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market, by End-Use

• Clinics

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other End Users

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• biolitec AG

• Cook Medical

• Gem srl

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc

• TiGenix NV

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Aurobindo pharma

• Novartis

• Johnson & Johnson

• Bristol Myers

• Mylan

• Teva

