Global Anomaly Detection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Anomaly Detection Market is expected to reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global Anomaly Detection Market is segmented by component, deployment model, services, technology, and geography. Based on component market is divided into solution & service. Technology segment is classified as big data analytics, data mining and business intelligence and machine learning and artificial intelligence. Solution segment is split as network behaviour anomaly detection and user behaviour anomaly detection. Deployment mode segment is classified as on-premises, cloud and hybrid. Global Anomaly Detection Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Anomaly Detection assist organizations to detect abnormal behaviours in real-time data and helps monitor device performance, together with preventing data from unauthorized access. Anomaly Detection is basically a method to identify anomalies such as an unusual shift in the process or event in an operation that does not follow the expected pattern or dataset.

Growing adoption of anomaly detection solutions in software testing is trending the overall Global Anomaly Detection Market. However, issues related to lack of skills and expertise will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Anomaly Detection Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Recent development in IT infrastructure and the adoption of new technologies, like augmented reality, big data and analytics, remote asset management, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and cyber security in this region will fuel the Anomaly Detection Market in APAC region.

Based on Solution segment, Network behaviour anomaly detection segment is expected to lead the market growth during forecast period. With increasing threat from spammers, attackers & criminal enterprises furthermore, increasing use of network behaviour anomaly detection in conventional firewalls and applications for the detection of malware are expected to fuel the segment growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the anomaly detection market during the forecast period. The data-driven enterprises in this region are adopting IoT-based systems over their legacy systems, where anomaly detection solutions help identify abnormal signals, transmitted from connected devices. Furthermore, North America is technologically developed and witnessing a number of enterprises that are adopting cloud for data storage, and encouraging the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy. These developments are boosting the adoption of anomaly detection solutions in the North American region.

Some of the key players in the global anomaly detection market are, Securonix, Inc., GreyCortex s.r.o., Trend Micro, Inc., Splunk, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Trust wave Holdings, Inc., Symantec Corporation,SAS Institute Inc., Wipro Limited, Flowmon Networks, Niara, Inc., Gurucul, Happiest Minds ,Anodot, Ltd., Guardian Analytics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.

The Scope of the Global Anomaly Detection market

Global Anomaly Detection Market by Component

• Solution

• Service

Global Anomaly Detection Market by Technology

• Big data analytics

• Data mining and business intelligence

• Machine learning and artificial intelligence

Global Anomaly Detection Market by Deployment model

• On-Premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Global Anomaly Detection Market by Solution

• Network behaviour anomaly detection

• User behaviour anomaly detection

Key Players operating in the Global Anomaly detection Market

