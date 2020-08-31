Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, By Application, by Sales Channel, by Capacity and Region.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The rising sales of vehicles is also demanding more fuel tank for storage with better safety feature, government regulations for reducing vehicle weight and no cost of maintenance too. In the current scenario, demanding vehicle for purchasing rate is over 12%, rise in purchase power of mid-level population with changing habit in spending more towards better standard feature’s. This factor is expected to impact more on the growth of Automotive Fuel Tank market.

Based on the Vehicle type, Passenger Cars segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to fuel efficient, increasing demand in Asia pacific, decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization, rising safety concern, this area is going to benefit from enhanced government spending on infrastructure, via this it also increasing the lifespan of the vehicle. The previous fastest growth witnessed by the passenger vehicle segment was in December 2017 when it grew by 35%. India has finally emerged as a key market for the auto industry as its sales growth was confirmed during the first six months of 2018. OEM market segment is also expected to lead the market growth. The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are the rise in production of vehicle into the automotive sector, various types of vehicle segment are available in the market, growth in the need for aromatherapy, high focus on fuel efficacy improvement, The world’s governments have responded to these market forces by imposing various legislation on automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for improved fuel economy and emission control. Technological advancements in the market. Growing affordability of middle-class spending on purchasing is also propelling the market growth and at the same time, Electric Vehicle entrance and other form of fuel will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased automation sector, Asia Pacific is projected to lead global growth through 2025, driven by vehicle production and sales in the region with an increase in revenue of 40%, though different countries will have different drivers. The forecast period will also hike due to rising per capita income, changing living standards of consumers, and the middle-class population is increasing in this region such as in India and China. The rising motor demand will play a big part in this. India and China are forecast to be the two fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific for vehicles production.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Automotive Fuel Tank Market are Magna International, Textron, The Plastic Omnium, TI Automotive, Yachio Industry, Continental, Kautex, Lyondell Basell, Magna, TI Automotive Inc, Yachiyo, SMA Serbatoi S.P.A., Unipres Corporation, Martinrea International Inc and YAPP Automotive Parts Co.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Fuel Tank Market

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Two-Wheelers

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Application

• Metal Tank

• Plastic Tank

• Integral Fuel Tank

• Bladder Tank

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Sales Channel

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• After market

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Capacity

• 15L

• 15L-45L

• 45L-75L

• Above 70L

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Fuel Tank Market

• Magna International

• Textron

• The Plastic Omnium

• TI Automotive

• Yachio Industry

• Continental

• Kautex

• Lyondell Basell

• Magna

• TI Automotive Inc

• Yachiyo

• SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.

• Unipres Corporation

• Martinrea International Inc

• YAPP Automotive Parts Co

