Global App Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography

Global app analytics market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

App analytics are metrics used in monitoring the performance of applications in desktop, laptops, and mobiles. Companies can utilize the data to develop their application and make it user-friendly.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding app analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in app analytics market.

Rising inclination of enterprises towards mobile-based advertising, growing smartphone penetration in developing economies, growth in number of mobile & web apps, and increasing investment in the analytics technology drive the app analytics market demand. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data are the factors estimated to hinder the growth of the app analytics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, concerns over privacy and data protection in mobile apps is also hampering the market growth. Moreover, major shift towards customer-focused marketing and rising focus on higher ROI and growth in trend of bring-your-own-devices are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Mobile app analytics segment is projected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period. Mobile app analytics solutions are evolving as numerous companies are keen to spend on their mobile apps for promoting themselves. Over half a billion mobile ads are delivered worldwide every month. So, organizations are adopting the medium of mobile advertising to make their mobile marketing campaigns more effective and rising the return on investment.

BFSI vertical is likely to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The mobile and desktop-centric user platform have given increase to various mobile applications in the BFSI vertical. App analytics solutions in the BFSI vertical enable developers to gain an enhanced understanding of their customers’ usage data.

North America led the overall market in 2017 owing to technological advancements and recent developments pertaining to the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising number of people equipped with tablets and smartphones across countries such as China and India which presents a major app analytics market opportunity.

Scope of the Global App Analytics Market

Global App Analytics Market by Component

• Software

• Services

Global App Analytics Market by Type

• Mobile Analytics

• Web Analytics

Global App Analytics Market by Application

• User Analytics

• Revenue Analytics

• Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics

• App Performance Analytics & Operations

Global App Analytics Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Global App Analytics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global App Analytics Market

• Adjust

• Adobe

• Amazon

• Amplitude

• App Annie

• Appdynamics

• Appscatter

• Appsee

• Appsflyer

• Apptentive

• Clevertap

• Contentsquare

• Countly

• Google

• Heap

• IBM

• Kochava

• Localytics

• Mixpanel

• Moengage

• Segment

• Swrve

• Taplytics

• Tune

• Yahoo

Major Table App Analytics Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global App Analytics Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global App Analytics Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

