Global Anti-collision Sensor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market

Anti-collision sensor or collision avoidance sensors (CAS), is used to reduce the severity of a collision by detecting an object in the path. Such sensors are used in the automotive, rail, and aerospace & defense sector to provide safety and security throughout the operation.

Dissatisfying systems and percentage of motor vehicle collision across the world has increased and demand for the anti-collision sensor. Furthermore, government regulations regarding the incorporation to avoid traffic collision by using ‘camera-based collision avoidance systems’ in vehicles, which is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the anti-collision sensor market. On the other hand, the high cost of LiDAR-based systems may hamper the growth of the anti-collision sensor market.

Based on the technology, the radar sensors are expected to hold the leading market share of XX% throughout the forecast period. Radar sensors can detect objects at long distance and this sensor work with high speed and efficiency. A radar sensor in combination with a camera sensor is expected to hold significant market share in the anti-collision sensor market. Then again, ultrasonic sensors are of low price and that is estimated to rise their usability as a parking sensor.

Regionally, Europe is the leading market player in the global anti-collision sensor market, on account of a large number of European countries such as Russia, Germany, and Italy that are take on the automated transportation system in metro rail, and other vehicles. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to acquire a significant market share as Japan and China are some of the important nations that contribute to the growth path of the anti-collision sensor market. Therefore, the Asia Pacific region has a considerable contribution in triggering the growth of the anti-collision sensor market. North America holds around 20% market share in the global anti-collision sensor market.

The report of a global anti-collision sensor market covers the recent development, such as In January 2015, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports the addition of automatic emergency braking systems into its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to prevent the severity of crashes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global anti-collision sensor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global anti-collision sensor market.

Scope of the Global Anti-collision Sensor Market

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, By Technology

• Radar

• Ultrasonic

• LiDar

• Camera

• Others

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, By Application

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitor

• Forward Collision Warning System

• Lane Department Warning System

• Parking Sensor

• Others

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, By End-Users

• Automobile

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industry

• Rail

• Maritime

• Others

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Anti-collision Sensor Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Continental A.G.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Trw Automotive

• Delphi Automotive

• Autoliv Ab

• Hella Kgaa Hueck

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis

