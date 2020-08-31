Global Automotive Alternator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product, Technology, Power Output, Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global Automotive Alternator Market was valued at US$ 7.40 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.26 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.18% during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Alternator market are due to the manufacturers of automotive starters and alternators are expanding their businesses to emerging economies like China, India, Russia, etc.as these countries square measure targeted on development of automotive sectors so as to serve the rising demand across the world.Vehicle manufacturers are determined to develop highly efficient and futuristic vehicle models that feature advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge over competitors.The increasing quantum of electronic content is anticipated to drive the expansion of the automotive generator market. High cost of maintenance and change in cost of raw materials will act as restraint to the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the Vehicle Type, Hybrid vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Alternator market during the forecast period.Increase in global passenger vehicle sales has directly affected the market of Automotive Alternator.The market is primarily driven by the advantages offered by hybrid vehicles, like higher fuel potency, increased driving range, and low emission.Rising demand for mid- and large-sized PHEV and NGV cars, government initiatives touching on hybrid vehicles are doubtless to additional boost the hybrid vehicle market.The introduction of Hybrid vehicles in the market to find eco-friendly solutions to the rising pollution levels is projected to augment the demand for the automotive starter motor and alternators in the coming years as well.

In Trends –Upgrade to 48V electrical architecture.

Stringent automotive regulations regarding the fuel economy and automotive emissions are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to upgrade their vehicles with 48V electric architecture. The upgraded 48V hybrid systems consist of hybrid powertrains, battery controllers, 48V lithium batteries, electric turbochargers, and AC/DC converters. Europe displays the best penetration of vehicles mistreatment 48V electrical architectures, tributary considerably to the automotive generator market. Also, the 48V system provides power to items requiring high-power input such as adjustable shock absorbers, air conditioning compressors, and electric coolant pumps.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Alternator market during the forecast period.Asia’s consumers are particularly open to integrating technology into their lives compared with shoppers in other markets. Capital flows from investors into the region suggest that Asia’s online commerce is just getting started. Tech in Asia reported that venture funding for Southeast Asian tech startups alone more than tripled in 2017 to nearly $8 billion. These investments have contributed to a surge in the size of Southeast Asia’s digital economy—up by more than 60 percent in 2017 alone, and expected to grow from approximately $50 billion in 2017 to $240 billion by 2026.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Alternator market. Moreover, the study also covers an Automotive Alternator market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Alternator Market

Global Automotive Alternator Market by Product

• Starter Motor

• Alternator

Global Automotive Alternator Market by Technology

• BAS

• Enhanced Starter

• Direct Start

• ISG

Global Automotive Alternator Market by Power Output

• 1.0-3.0KW

• 3.0-5.0KW

• >5.0KW

Global Automotive Alternator Market by Type

• Electric

• Gear Reduction

Global Automotive Alternator Market by Vehicle Type

• ICE

• Micro-Hybrid

• Hybrid

Global Automotive Alternator Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Alternator Market

• Robert Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi Automotive

• TRW Automotive

• Hitachi Automotive

• Autoliv

• Haldex

• WABCO

• Kormee

• Denso Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis

• ADVICS

• Dongfeng Electronic

• Guangzhou Sivco

