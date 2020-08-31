India Automotive Radar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Range, Vehicle Type, Application.

India Automotive Radar Market is projected to reach US$ 1,237.15 Mn in 2026, and grow at CAGR of over XX % during forecast period.

Growing focus on technological upgradation, increase in sales of vehicles, rise in implementation of active safety features, and decreasing prices of components are expected to drive the market in India over the forecast period. In addition, appearance of advancements in adaptive cruise control (ACC), collision avoidance systems, automated emergency braking systems, and blind spot detection radar technologies are expected to play a vital role in growth of market over the coming years.

Inventions in radar systems and strict government regulations are supporting the development of vehicle safety systems and are estimated to enlarge the India automotive radar market over the forecast period. Also, advancements in automotive technology and decreasing prices of vehicle electronic are composed to produce the usage of automotive radar systems.

According to Indian Automobile Manufacturers society, growth revealed by the automobile industry in April–March 2018 was 14.0% higher than what was registered over the last year. Increase in demand of passenger vehicle in India is expected to boost the growth of the automotive radar market. Growth in applications of automotive radars in a variety of vehicle safety applications such as blind-spot detection, automatic braking, pedestrian detection, closeness warning, and parking assistance are expected to drive automotive radar market over the forecast period.

Due to decreasing radar prices, it has become possible for manufacturers to incorporate safety systems in mid-priced vehicles. Thus, the market in India is expected to gain step ahead over the coming years and is estimated to witness rising demand, particularly from mid-priced passenger cars. Also, active government initiatives for increasing vehicle safety are poised to boost market growth.

Smaller devices with high operational frequency are being organized so as to help multiple applications. Also, favorable macro-economic and supportive regulatory framework are expected to create major opportunity over the next few years. Regulatory approval of upcoming radar technology such as 79 GHz band radar across emerging markets such as India, Mexico can generate robust growth opportunities in market.

The Indian government has lifted the restrictions on radar technologies in cars. Systems that use Short Range Radar (SRR) technologies usually occupy 24-26.65 GHz and 76-81 GHz to communicate with other radars and the surroundings but the issue was that the Department of Telecommunications in India has reserved the spectrums of 24, 76 and 79 GHz and because of this regulation, car manufacturers find it hard to incorporate these new safety features in their vehicles in India.

Volvo was in discussion with the Indian government and got approval to use the 36-38 MHz, 433-434.79 MHz, 302-351 kHz and 76-77 GHz frequencies for their radar based safety tech. The frequencies were deregulated by the government in September 2015 for use by automobile manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Automotive Radar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Automotive Radar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Automotive Radar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Automotive Radar Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Automotive Radar Market:

India Automotive Radar Market by Range:

• Long Range

• Medium & Short Range

India Automotive Radar Market Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

India Automotive Radar Market Application:

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Autonomous Emergency Braking

• Blind Spot Detection

• Forward Collision Warning

• Intelligent Park Assist

• Other ADAS systems

Key players operated in India Automotive Market:

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI)

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Valeo

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors

• Autoliv Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

