Global Thick Film Resistor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by End-Use Industry, Resistor Type, Automotive Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type and Region.

Global Thick Film Resistor Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 208 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Global thick film resistors market is expected to gain a significant growth in the upcoming period owing to augmentation in the demands and widening up of scope across the world. The manufacturers of resistors are heavily investing in research and development, in order to increase the efficiency of thick film resistors is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The other factors that can accelerate the global thick film resistor market are the rapid growth in customer electronics and automotive market. These thick film resistors are one of the major basic component used in automotive components and consumer electronics products. Thick film resistor market can further increase due to growing consumer spending and rising global investment. However these resistors are made in massive volumes, thus a large amount of money is invested and any change in technology which could full-fill existing needs, providing with additional features and low-cost could act as a substitute to an existing product. As the new technology could further help to reduce the final cost of the end product.

Hybrid electric vehicle segment is leading the market for thick film resistor. HEV has an internal combustion engine along with an electric impulsion system along with more installation of additional technologies, for instance, advanced motor assist, regenerative braking, actuators, and automatic start/stop system. These technologies need more sophisticated electrical and electronic circuitry which are projected to provide additional auxiliary power.

Electronic and electrical segment is as of the demand for the end user electronics has increased, the demand for the thick film power & shunt resistor is increasing since electronic circuitry are fitted with these types of resistors.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest increasing market for thick film and shunt resistor during the forecast period followed by Europe. Rising disposable income, growing urbanization, foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, and rising e-commerce activities are expected to drive the demand in the APAC region. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the leading consumers of electronic and automotive products.

Major telecom giants in Europe for instance, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone, and Telefónica, are increasing their investment on 5G trials, which will rapid the demand of telecom and base station equipment. The growth of electronics and electrical products in automotive, industrial, and telecom sectors would also drive the global thick film resistor market in this region.

Some of the leading players are operating in global thick film resistor market. KOA Speer Electronics announced the WU732B15 wide terminal low ohm chip resistor existing in a 0612 package with a 1.5Watt power rating. This extensive terminal resistor is ideal for the customer electronic and automotive, telecommunication markets, in applications such as AC adaptors, automotive ECU, DC to DC conversion, and motor circuits.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Thick Film Resistor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Thick Film Resistor Market.

Scope of the Global Thick Film Resistor Market

Global Thick Film Resistor Market, By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Telecommunication

Global Thick Film Resistor Market, By Resistor Type

• Thick Film Power Resistor

• Shunt Resistor

Global Thick Film Resistor Market, By Automotive Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Thick Film Resistor Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Thick Film Resistor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Thick Film Resistor Market

• Yageo

• Te Connectivity

• KOA Corporation

• Panasonic

• Vishay

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Viking Tech Corporation

• Murata

• TT Electroncs

• Bourns

• Ralec

• Japan Resistor

• Token Electronics

• Nic Components

• Cal-Chip Electronics

• International Manufacturing Services

• Riedon

• Ohmite

• Amc Technologies

• Isabellenhütte Heusler

