Global Friction Material Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by Business Type, by Application, by End-user Industry and Region.

Global Friction Material Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 44.74 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

The most important substance in the global friction materials market is the surging demand and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. This has led to improved production thereby stoking demand for friction materials to be used in auto components. Those are mostly used in clutches and brakes. The clutch and brake friction providers are usually made of moulded, woven, or sintered materials made a range of substances such as metal particles, fibers, and bonding materials. Additionally, to various friction materials and products, it also covers the many issues concerning the merits and future prospects of the business, with corporate strategies, technologies, and the means for providing these products and service offerings.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21714

Based on the product, a friction pad is leading the friction material market. Pads are used in brake systems and are visible to significant friction, which leads to wear and tear. Friction pads are fewer prone to release dust on abrasion and can withstand high temperature. Brake pads are available in an inclusive range of configurations, as of drum brake pads and disc brake pads.

In terms of application, brake segment is dominating the global friction material market. Disc brake pads and drum brake linings are ready from a blend of 10 to 20 kinds of raw materials. Depending on their specific roles, the raw materials are divided into three categories, bonding material, friction adjustment & stiffener friction adjustment material.

On the basis of end-user industry, the automotive industry is fastest growing the global friction material market during the forecast period. Three important new requirements were imposed on the automotive industry are the federal braking regulations, the must eliminate asbestos from friction materials, and the conversion of the heavy vehicles to more energy-efficient lighter and smaller front wheel drive vehicles. These changes required the development of a new generation of friction materials.

In terms of region, The Asia Pacific friction materials market is projected to witness the highest growth between 2018 and 2026. Emerging economies, for instance, China and India are high-growth markets for automotive, railway, and construction industries, which are the major consumers of friction materials in the region. Additionally, the economic growth of these countries and increased consumers spending on automobiles have led to the development of a major auto components market in the Asia Pacific region. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific friction materials market during the forecast period 2018-2026.

The key players operating in the Global Friction Material Market are Akebono Brake Industry, Federal-Mogul Holdings, Miba, Fras-Le, Nisshinbo Holdings, Aisin Seiki, Valeo Friction Materials India, Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology, Carlisle Brake & Friction, ABS Friction, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, Brembo, BREMSKERL REIBBELAGWERKE Emmerling, Fras-le, GAMA, ICER BRAKES, Japan Brake Industrial, LUMAG, Miba, Roulunds Braking, Trimat, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Friction Material Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Friction Material Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Friction Material Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Friction Material Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21714

Scope of the Global Friction Material Market

Global Friction Material Market, by Product

• Pads

• Linings

• Discs

• Blocks

Global Friction Material Market, by Business type

• OE

• Aftersales

Global Friction Material Market, by Application

• Brakes

• Clutches

Global Friction Material Market, by End-use industry

• Automotive

• Railway

• Construction

Global Friction Material Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Friction Material Market

• Akebono Brake Industry

• Federal-Mogul Holdings

• Miba

• Fras-Le

• Nisshinbo Holdings

• Aisin Seiki

• Valeo Friction Materials India

• Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

• Carlisle Brake & Friction

• ABS Friction

• Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

• Brembo

• BREMSKERL REIBBELAGWERKE Emmerling

• Fras-le

• GAMA

• ICER BRAKES

• Japan Brake Industrial

• LUMAG

• Miba

• Roulunds Braking

• Trimat

• ZF Friedrichshafen.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Friction Material Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Friction Material Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Friction Material Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Friction Material Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Friction Material Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Friction Material Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Friction Material Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Friction Material by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Friction Material Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Friction Material Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Friction Material Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Friction Material Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-friction-material-market/21714/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com