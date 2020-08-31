Global PVC Cling Film Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Thickness, Distribution channel, End-user and Region

Global PVC Cling Film Market was valued US$ XX.1 Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.7 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.67% during a forecast period.

Market Overview

PVC cling film is a thin plastic wrap, mostly used for packaging of food items to keep them fresh for a long time. PVC cling film has transformed the packaging method in the food and beverage market. PVC covered products are easy to transport, as the food industry is growing the application of PVC cling film is in demand.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global PVC Cling Film Market: Market Dynamics

Global PVC Cling Film Market dynamics are thoroughly explained and studied in the report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges at the global and regional level for the Global PVC Cling Film Market. Product provides flexible packaging with long shelf-life is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. As packed food is in demand, from safety and easy handling perspective PVC film is widely accepted by the food and healthcare industries for their products like fruits, vegetables, cocked-food, pizza, burgers, are in use. Various international and local foodservice outlets are using PVC cling film in bulk, thus the PVC cling film is expected to show value growth during the forecast period.

However, the presence of substitutes in the market is expected to hamper the market growth in the future. Also, rough transport, the extreme temperature is considered a serious factor to interrupt the market growth during the forecast period.

Global PVC Cling Film Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the machine film segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over the forecast period. In Walmart machine film wrapping technology is highly accepted for packaging purposes of various products like fish, meat, fruits, vegetables, as the mall sectors are growing PVC cling film market is expected to grow in the future.

By End-User, the foodservice outlet is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, Because of properties like odorless, resistant to moisture and oxygen, is one of the main factors which getting noticed by food industries to invest in PVC cling film market. Change in lifestyle and demand for packed food is the main factor to fuel the market. However, it is estimated that near about 35-40% of the PVC cling film market is expected to cover by the meat market.

Global PVC Cling Film Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for ready to eat meals and food in the region. With the US projected to have massive market growth potential, it is more expected that the North American market will gain traction over the upcoming years. The regional growth can be attributed to growing fast foodservice outlets and the preference for ready-to-eat meals in the region.

Technological Advancement:

Many companies across the globe are still working on advanced technology that will help them to come over with their general product profile and expand their customer base. For instance, recently, Arm, a British semiconductor and software design organization partnered with a Cambridge-based company Pragmatic for developing an ultra-thin electronic gadget that can be easily printed on super flexible plastic. This smart-wrap is capable of carrying some data about the product and the location of the products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global PVC Cling Film Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global PVC Cling Film Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global PVC Cling Film Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global PVC Cling Film Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global PVC Cling Film Market

Global PVC Cling Film Market, By Type

• Manual film

• Machine film

Global PVC Cling Film Market, By Thickness

• Up to 10microns

• 10-15 microns

• 15-20 microns

• Above 20 microns

Global PVC Cling Film Market, By Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Global PVC Cling Film Market, By End-User

• Dairy products

• Meat

• Poultry

• Seafood

• Food service outlets

• Bakery & confectionary

• Fruits and vegetables

• Cosmetics & healthcare

• Consumer goods & households

Global PVC Cling Film Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global PVC Cling Film Market, key players

• LINPAC Group Limited

• Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd

• Alp film

• Berry Global

• AEP Industries

• Deco film

• Mitsubishi Plastics

• Intertape Polymer Group

• DowDupont

• Folien GmbH Monheim

• Mirel Vratimov

• Ergis

• Scientex Berhad

• Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of PVC Cling Film Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pvc-cling-film-market/54058/

