Global Thermal Paper Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Technology, Application, and Region

Global Thermal Paper Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during a forecast period.

Product Definition

Thermal paper is a special fine paper that is coated with a material formulated to change color when exposed to heat. It is used in thermal printers, mainly in low-cost or lightweight devices like cash registers, adding machines, and credit card terminals. When heat is applied to the coating, a clear image can be formed on the paper. Thermal papers are supposed to be very crucial in the thermal paper printing process.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the thermal paper market. Thermal paper changes color when it gets exposed to heat & light due to the presence of a coating pigment. Additionally, these papers are highly durable and have highly sensitive to exterior contamination. As an alternative for cash registers, thermal papers are generally used in POS terminals to serve banking, retail, and medical industries owing to their compatibility with numerous types of printing machines. Thermal papers provide a clear print for a long period as compared to traditional print paper. Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound, which is used as a color developer in the thermal papers. It has been recognized as an endocrine disruptor, which is health hazardous. The negative effect of thermal paper having BPA on hormonal functions is probable to pose a risk to the growth of the thermal papers. Currently, the demand for BPA-free or Phenol-free thermal paper has witnessed major growth for applications.

Thermal paper is regularly used for applications like point of sale (POS), tags and labels, and lottery and gaming. Thermal paper is come under two categorize such as, Direct thermal, which leads the POS and lottery/gaming application and thermal transfer, usually used in tag and label applications owing to its durability and image quality.

Growing awareness related to the benefits of POS terminals, owing to technological advancement such as mobile wallets, online banking demand has secure ways for making transactions. The potential use of thermal paper for transactions between retailers and current government initiatives to boost cashless transactions are certain factors impelling the thermal paper demand. Up surging demand for point of sale (POS) terminals as an alternative to cash registers in the hospitality, warehouse and medical sectors is likely to be a complementary factor for the overall revenue in the coming years. A development in thermal transfer technology is projected to fuel probable growth opportunities throughout the forecast period because of its ability to provide multi-color paper. Besides, the expanding demand for thermal paper for asset tagging along with certification labels for cold storage products & laboratory samples is also anticipated to lead the market. However, a considerable upsurge in online POS (or mobile-POS), particularly in urbanized countries, is likely to hamper the market growth.

Global Thermal Paper Market Segment analysis

Based on the Application, the Point of Sale (POS) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A POS machine is an electronic terminal used for the processing of transactions with the help of a card (debit/credit/other) by end-users in several locations, which contain retail stores, multiplexes, banks, and health centers. Besides, the rising acceptance of debit card/credit cards is likely to promote the demand for POS machines worldwide. The upsurge in the number of departmental, retail stores and the rapid transition to digitalization in developing countries is between factors stimulating the demand for POS machines. The demand for POS machines is anticipated to rise further in proportion to the implementation of advanced technologies. Consequently, the POS machine market is projected to exhibit a double-digit growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Global Thermal Paper Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. Increasing per capita income, buying power of the middle-income population, emerging food & beverage and tourism sectors are flourishing the need for POS and labeling applications in this region.

In North America, countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico are projected to show significant growth throughout the forecast period. Factors that have elevated the demand for thermal paper in the region contain the upsurge in demand from end-use industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the region has the presence of a high number of manufacturers, and the introduction of online sales is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

• In Nov 2019: Oji has decided to expand its operations of thermal paper production to Brazil by doing investment at Oji Papéis Especiais Ltda. This company is involved in producing carbonless and thermal papers; this would boost its scope and revenues.

• In Jan 2019: Ricoh expanded its reach to Europe by doing investment in its Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S. for doubling its coater production capacity that applies thermal coatings onto paper. This expansion would be focused on manufacturing and distributing thermal paper and thermal transfer ribbons.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Thermal Paper Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Thermal Paper Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Thermal Paper Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Thermal Paper Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Thermal Paper Market

Global Thermal Paper Market, By Technology

• Direct thermal

• Thermal transfer

• Others

Global Thermal Paper Market, By Application

• Point of Sale (POS)

• Lottery and Gaming

• Tags & Labels

• Others

Global Thermal Paper Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Thermal Paper Market

• Appvion, Inc

• Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

• Hansol Paper Co

• Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

• Koehler Paper Group

• Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

• Oji holdings

• Ricoh Company, Ltd.

• Siam Paper Public Co. Ltd

• Jujo Thermal Ltd.

• Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

• Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

• PM Company L.L.C.

• Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Co., Ltd.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Thermal Paper Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-thermal-paper-market/54813/

