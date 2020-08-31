Global Electric Transporters Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Voltage and Region.

Global Electric Transporters Market is segmented by vehicle type (electric scooter, electric bike, e-unicycle, hoverboard, one wheel, segway pt and electric skateboards), by battery type (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH and Li-Ion), by voltage (24V, 36V, 48V and Greater Than 48V), by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)) is expected to reach US $ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %.

The Electric scooters are estimated to dominate the global electric transporters market.

Electric scooters are the popular vehicle among the two-wheeled motorized vehicles. These are like to the gasoline-powered products in which, the thing is except that these vehicles are powered by battery power. Electric scooters deliver superior efficiency gains and these local tailpipe emissions. these types of scooters are delivering virtually silent, air and noise pollution reductions. These E-vehicles usage batteries of diverse chemistries. Most of the nickel metal anhydride and lead acid are extensively used for energy storage. The versions of these vehicles, which offer low cost mostly usage Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) batteries. These factors are expected to increase the demand for Electric Scooters.

North America is expected to be a leading region in the global electric transporters market.

The North America region is expected to share significant growth in the global electric transporters market. The growth in the market attributed to the factors like strict regulation in the region concerning with environmental issues. Increasing the adoption of the e- vehicle to achieve the aim of the zero-emission vehicles is one of the prominent factors in the global electric transporters market. The country the U.S. has experienced a sturdy inclination towards rental models. Some of the prominent key players like Lime and Bird, who deliver electric scooters, and electric-assist bikes based on a rental model are expected to boost the market growth.

Key players operating in the global electric transporters market includes Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd, Terra Motors Corporation, Shenzhen Counterbalance Technology Co., Ltd, Allcell Technologies LLC, Gogoro Inc., Mahindra GenZe, Vmoto Limited, BMW Motorrad International., BOXX Corp., Hama GmbH & Co KG, KIWANO, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Razor US LLC, Ninebot Inc., Zhengzhou F-wheel Industrial Co., Ltd, Hama GmbH & Co KG, Airwheel Holding Ltd. and Goldenwheelgroup.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the global electric transporters market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the global electric transporters market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global electric transporters market positioning of competitors.

