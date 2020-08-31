Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Power Output, Engine Capacity, Fuel Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

The specialty vehicles are manufactured according to the requirement in fields, like agriculture, construction, and oil refineries. The off-highway engine is a machine designed to convert one form of energy into mechanical energy and is used in off-road vehicles. The power requirement and the load requirement of the operation, decide the manufacture of the off-highway engine. The off-highway engine has to follow the strict emission standards laid down by the government and hence its production requires special design and production layout.

The key players in the global automotive off-highway engine market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deutz AG, Kubota Corporation, Volvo Group, and other players are profiled into the report.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/61264

Market Dynamics:

The globally increasing population leads to the need for automation and mass-scale production is the key factor studied and analyzed in the report with their prospects of the growth curve in the forecast period. Also, the greater productivity can be achieved using advanced machinery, which works on off-highway engines, therefore saving time. Labor costs can be reduced with the use of these engines leading to a reduction in the production cost in any field of operation.

On the other hand, heavy investments, high manufacturing, operating, and maintenance cost are expected to significantly restrain the global automotive off-highway engine market.

The report has covered it pricing analysis as well as operating prices by region and its impact of profit margin. Readers will be able to get insights about the value chain analysis and value added at each stage till the product is sold to end user. As per our analyst, operating prices are going to be a challenge for the manufacturer in forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

According to the power output, the above 400 HP segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027, this is mainly due to usually preferred in the construction industry. The construction activities globally have been consistent, mostly in emerging countries. Therefore, a large demand for the high powered off engine trucks has been observed for activities, like raw material carrying, and mortar mixing. The 30-100 HP range off-highway engines are generally chosen in the agricultural field. Because of the large-scale agricultural activities all over the globe including automation technology, this segment has a high demand.

Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market1

By the engine capacity, the 5-liter segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of the global market in the future, because of high demand for below 5-liter capacity. These vehicles are used mostly in a variety of applications, like road construction, agriculture, and long-distance transportation, and are easily controllable due to their small size.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest market revenue of the global automotive off-highway engines market. Because of the high adoption rate of off-highway vehicles and the thriving automotive sector leading to increased production of off-highway engines, mainly in emerging countries, such as China and India. The automation research hub of Asia–Japan leads the region in market innovation. The increasing automation in sectors such as agriculture and construction in a growing economy, like India, is leading to demand high powered off-highway engines. The increased inclination for large-scale agriculture activities such as harvesting, plowing, and sowing, among farmers, increases the demand for high-performance off-highway engines. This can be modified according to the power output requirement.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/61264

Scope of the Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market

Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market, by Power Output

• 30-100 HP

• 100-400 HP

• Above 400 HP

Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market, By Engine Capacity

• <5 Liter • 5.1-10 Liter • >10 Liter

Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market, By Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Gasoline

• Others

Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Deutz AG

• Kubota Corporation

• Volvo Group

• Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

• Deere & Company

• J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

• AGCO Corporation

• Massey Ferguson Limited

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Off-highway Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Off-highway Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Off-highway Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Off-highway Engine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Off-highway Engine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Off-highway Engine Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-off-highway-engine-market/61264/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com