Global Automotive Differential Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Drive Type, and Geography.

Global Automotive Differential Market was valued US$ 22.83 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the Automotive Differential market. The automotive differential allows the wheels to rotate at different speeds while turning, as the outer wheels have to cover a larger circumference resulting in smooth turning.

Strong demand for crossovers and SUVs across the U.S. and Europe owing to comfortable rides and extra boot space is the key factor for the growth of the automotive differential market. Moreover, simple design, quiet and smooth operation and no requirement of friction modifiers by limited-slip differentials are expected to drive the market of automotive differential over the next decade.

The rise in demand for a limited-slip differential is one of the major trends that will drive the market for differential during the forecast period. Limited sensitivity of electronic control unit (ECU) differentials through delay in response time actuators and time caused by sensors are the factors hindering the growth of the global automotive differential market over the forecast period. Growing inclination towards all-wheel and four-wheel drives integrated vehicles in Asian countries has increased the popularity of off-road vehicles and sports cars.

Based on vehicle type, passenger car segment is likely to grow at a remarkable pace during the forecast period. Increasing sales of new passenger cars in both developing and developed countries is the key factor that is driving the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

In terms of type, the open differential is projected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast period. Open differential is generally found in sedan and other economy vehicles. Based on the drive type, the two-wheel-drive segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Though the increasing popularity of AWD will result in decreasing the market shares of 2WD in Europe and the US.

Region-wise, The APAC automotive differential market is likely to dominate the automotive differential market by the end of the forecast period. Growing sales of passenger cars in Asian countries like India and China is expected to bolster the growth of the automotive differentials market in the APAC region in upcoming years. Western Europe, followed by North America is expected to gain traction owing to increasing demand for passenger cars and show significant growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Differential Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Differential Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Differential Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Differential Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Global Automotive differential Market

Global Automotive differential Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV)

Global Automotive differential Market, by Type

• Open Differential

• Limited Slip Differential

• Locked Differential

• Torsen Differential

Global Automotive differential Market, by Drive Type

• Front-Wheel

• Rear-Wheel

• All-Wheel Drive

Global Automotive differential Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive differential Market:

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Eaton

• BorgWarner

• Schaeffler

• GKN PLC

• JTEKT Corporation

• DANA Limited

• Drexler Automotive GmbH

• Neapco Inc.

• Linamar Corporation

• NSK Ltd.

• Bharat Gears Ltd

• ONDO SHINSHO Precision Type Corporation

• Metaldyne Performance Group; Inc.

• American Axel and Manufacturing; Inc.

• Mitsubishi Group

• Dana Holding Corporation

• Auburn Gear LLC

• Powertrax

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive differential Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive differential Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive differential Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive differential Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive differential Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive differential Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive differential Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive differential by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive differential Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive differential Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive differential Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

