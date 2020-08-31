Global Automotive Connectors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Connectivity, Vehicle Type, Application, Region.

Global Automotive Connectors Market was valued US$ 6.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Growing vehicle electrification among various vehicle segments has increased demand for connectors. Additionally, increasing awareness of eco-friendly mobility has plunged sales of electric vehicles. It is expected that around 127 hybrid electric car models will be launched in the next five years, which is expected to create a huge opportunity for makers of automotive connectors.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global automotive connectors market is mainly driven by growing need for security in automobiles. Connectors are used in a maximum number of security systems in automobiles. The growing smart car industry is also directly influencing a rising movement in the growth chart of the automotive connectors market. The development of electric vehicles is also expected to boost the demand for automotive connectors during the forecast period. The global automotive connectors market is expected to secure a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Safety and security features like adaptive cruise control, anti-theft alarm system, keyless entry, lane departure warning, and auto emergency braking help in avoiding fatal accidents as well as offer greater levels of security. These advanced features are included within a vehicle using a considerable number of electronic modules. Connectors play a vital role in delivering proper power distribution to these components. Also, connectors are manufactured to withstand harsh operating conditions like high or low temperature, wear and tear, and dirt.

Safety and security application is projected to account the largest share in the automotive connectors market. Connectors used in these innovative safety systems may contain connectors used in anti-skid braking system (ABS), airbags, vehicle immobilizers and others. Because of the increase in vehicle thefts, there is a massive opportunities for the growth of safety systems used in the automotive industry, leading to a rise in the number of connectors used in safety applications for a vehicle.

Geographically, North America held major share of automotive connectors market in the year of 2018. The U.S is the largest market in North America and is the second largest automotive market worldwide. Europe is another major market for automotive connectors. In Germany, Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) cooperation standard is developed among automakers and other stake holders to develop plastic optical fiber (POF) technology in the automotive sector. This is expected to increase demand for automotive connectors in Germany and Europe.

The key players operating in the global automotive connectors market give emphasis to on product development in order to present more technologically advanced automotive connectors to capture a larger share of the market.

The automotive connectors market is highly intense with companies aiming to leveraging advanced technologies and offering high-quality automotive connectors to provide to the evolving end-user requirements. By providing an entire analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by the companies, the automotive connector’s industry analysis report is built to support clients to identify new growth opportunities and design advanced strategies for strengthening their position in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Automotive Connectors Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Automotive Connectors Market.

Scope of Global Automotive Connectors Market:

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Product:

• PCB

• IC

• RF

• Fiber Optic

• Other

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Connectivity:

• Wire to Wire

• Wire to Board

• Others

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Application:

• CCE

• Powertrain

• Safety & Security

• Body Wiring & Power Distribution

• Navigation & Instrumentation

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating the Market Include:

• YAZAKI Corporation

• TE Connectivity

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Delphi Technologies

• Amphenol

• Hirose Electric Co. Ltd

• Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd

• Molex

• ERNI International AG

• China Auto Electronics Group Limited

• Hu Lane Associates Inc.

• Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

• Kyocera Corporation

• Lumberg Connect GmbH

• Aptiv PLC

