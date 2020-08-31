Global Automated Truck Market – Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Truck Type by Vehicle Class, by End-use Industry, by Sensor by Autonomy Level.

Global Automated Truck Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

An autonomous truck is a commercially used vehicle that relies on different techniques that enable it to sense the surrounding and to navigate without any human input. Autonomous trucks majorly rely on satellites, guided systems and ground sensors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automated Truck Market Drivers and Restrains:

Global Automated Truck Market is majorly driven due to the shortage of trucks drivers and increased supply of goods and materials to various end users. Increasing volumes of shipment at rapid pace is anticipated to drive the sales of automated trucks and encourage the manufacturers for investing. Rising driver labor cost, especially in emerging markets will create opportunity for the autonomous trucks, which is based on techniques with minimum human input to eliminate errors and damages.

However, increased requirement of fuel efficiency and strict regulation regarding the bad fuel emission will be the greatest challenge for the industry manufacturers. Autonomous trucks are based on advanced software systems and satellite-based servers. This raises the chances of hacking the system, which can result in massive damage to the systems.

Global Automated Truck Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically Global Automated Truck Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA& Africa.Asia Pacific dominated the automated truck market in 2018 and expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Demand for automated trucks in the logistics industry is likely to rise in countries such as Japan, Singapore, and China, due to the presence of large logistics and transport industries in these countries. Australia in the region, which has notably large and highly advanced mines in the world. In 2018, the country adopted a large number of automated haul trucks.

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation Analysis:

By truck type, the automated truck market has been segmented into cab-integrated and cabless trucks. The cab-integrated segment is expected to exhibit largest market share during forecast period owing to most of the testing is carried out on cab-integrated trucks only, and cabless trucks are only showcased by manufacturers and have not still been tested successfully.

In terms of end-use industry, the logistics segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period and is likely to generate higher revenue than the mining segment, owing to the large consumer base for trucks in the logistics industry as compared to the mining industry.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Automated Truck Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Automated Truck Market.

Scope of Report:

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation by Truck Type:

• Cab Integrated

• Cabless

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation by Vehicle Class:

• Class 8

• Class 9

• Ultra Class

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation by End-use Industry:

• Mining

• Logistics

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation by Sensor:

• RADAR

• LiDAR

• Camera

• Others

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation by Autonomy Level:

• Level 3

• Level 4

• Level 5

Global Automated Truck Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Automated Truck Market Major Market Players

• AB Volvo

• Aptiv

• EMBARK

• Continental AG

• Daimler AG

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Waymo LLC

• Valeo

• WABCO

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Autonomous Solutions Inc.

• BMW AG (Germany)

• Ford Motor Co. (U.S.)

• General Motor Company (U.S.)

• Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland)

• Google Inc (U.S.)

• Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Tesla Inc. (U.S.)

• Volkswagen AG (Germany)

• Embark Trucks (U.S.).

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automated Truck Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automated Truck Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automated Truck Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automated Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automated Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automated Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automated Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automated Truck by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automated Truck Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Truck Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automated Truck Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

