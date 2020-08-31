Global Motorcycle Helmets Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Technology, Material Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market was valued US$ 3.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.90 % during a forecast period.



The road traffic injury is one of the main public health concern across the globe. Helmets play a vital role in ensuring safety for bike riders.

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Dynamics:

The strict government regulations regarding road traffic safety are one of the key drivers, which is expected to drive the growth of the global motorcycle helmets market during the forecast period. The government of developed and developing economies across the globe are formulating the stringent laws for the usage of helmets. For instance, the government of India has implemented the laws in Tier-II and Tier-III cities for the usage of the helmet to ensure safety on the road traffic. Additionally, an increase in the sales of motorized two-wheelers and bicycles in low-income and middle-income countries are expected to drive the market growth in the global motorcycle helmets market.

The rise in demand for luxury motorbikes and the popularity of motorcycle for racing events & championships are some of the key factors are providing key opportunities for motorcycle helmets manufacturers. On the other hand, high cost and fluctuation in the price of products are expected to hamper the global motorcycle helmet market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Scenario:

By material, the carbon fiber segment is expected to share significant growth in the global motorcycle helmets market. The carbon fiber material is widely for the production of the helmets because of its superior feature like high tensile strength, which helps to rider much more safety.

The online segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Online platform becomes popular because it provides a convenient delivery to the doorstep by order of products. With an online platform, the consumer can compare the price of helmets on different websites. The online retailers like Amazon and HELMEXPRESS.COM and others are focusing on the product category to accomplish the product demand. Additionally, e-commerce platforms, social media, and Google Ads are playing a vital role for manipulating the consumer preference across the globe. The existence of high-speed internet and smartphones in developing countries across the globe is expected to encourage the utilization of online platforms for purchasing motorcycle helmets.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global motorcycle helmets market. The leading position in the region is attributed to the high market penetration of motorcycles in the region. The rise in awareness among consumers for safety coupled with the introduction of innovative safety features in two-wheeler helmets, increase in sales of luxury or premium two-wheeler vehicles and per capita income are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the motorcycle helmets market in the region.

Competition Matrix:

Some of the prominent key players in the global motorcycle helmets market are focusing on the development of the advanced features in motorcycle helmets to deliver product differentiation. The presence of the forward integration and the backward Integration supply chain strategy by key players in the market is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, Nolan is one of the motorcycle helmet manufacturers, who integrates its own manufacturing strategy for the production of the motorcycle helmet. Every single part of the helmet is manufactured in the company at its production plant. On the other hand, some of the helmet manufacturers are buying the EPS liners, the parts, the helmet shell, padded liners, face shields and visors from subcontractors and assembling everything together at their own plant.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Motorcycle Helmets Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Motorcycle Helmets Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Motorcycle Helmets Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Motorcycle Helmets Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Motorcycle Helmets Market

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market, By Product

• Full Face

• Half Face

• Flip-up

• Other

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market, By Technology

• Conventional helmets

• Smart helmets

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market, By Material Type

• Kevlar

• Fiber Glass

• Carbon Fiber

• Plastics

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market, By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Motorcycle Helmets Market

• Safety Helmets MFG

• YEMA

• Chih Tong Helmet

• Suomy

• NZI

• Studds

• YOHE

• LAZER

• PT Tarakusuma Indah

• Jiujiang Jiadeshi

• OGK Kabuto

• Hehui Group

• Airoh

• Pengcheng Helmets

• Bell Helmets

• Scuberth GmbH

• Shoei Co. Ltd

• HJC Helmets

• Shark Helmets

• AGV Helmets

• Arai Helmet Ltd

• Nolan Helmets

• Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

• Zhejiang Jixiang

