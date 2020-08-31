Logistics Robots Market Is Expected Grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2020-2026

The Global Logistics Robots Market Research Report 2020-2026 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Logistics Robots industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Logistics Robots market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Logistics Robots Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

In 2019, the global Logistics Robots market size was US$ 2725.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12120 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 23.5% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Logistics Robots Market

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/33998/global-logistics-robots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?Mode=19&Scource=galusaustralis

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of the global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Global Major Players in Logistics Robots Market are:

KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, and Other.

Most important types of Logistics Robots covered in this report are:

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Logistics Robots market covered in this report are:

Warehouse

Outdoor

Others

Influence of the Logistics Robots Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Logistics Robots Market.

–Logistics Robots Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Logistics Robots Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Logistics Robots Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Logistics Robots Market market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Logistics Robots Market.

Get up to 20% Discount on “Global Logistics Robots Market Report”:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/33998/global-logistics-robots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/discount?Mode=19&Scource=galusaustralis

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Logistics Robots Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs

ABOUT US:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Intelligence Data

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

[email protected]