Global Diving Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Type, Vertical, Application and Geography

Global Diving Equipment Market is expected to reach US$3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



The report segment of diving equipment market based on type, depth, application, and region. Based on type, the diving equipment market can be classified into rebreather, exposure suit, and decompression chamber. On the basis of vertical, the diving equipment market can be divided into oil & gas industry, naval industry, aquaculture industry. In terms of application, the diving equipment market can be segmented into Commercial, Defence, Civil. By region diving equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing admiration of water sports, upsurge in the income of the people, availability of dive tourism are the major key factors that will have a positive impact on the global diving equipment market during the forecast period. Many travellers pursue to enrich their seaside vocation is also the boost growth in diving equipment market. Frequent diving accidents and limited range of application platform are the hamper the growth in diving equipment Market.

Diving equipment market, by region

Based on type, Rebreather segment is anticipated to lead the diving equipment market owing to usage of diving equipment in application areas such as commercial and defense. Rebreather diving equipment can offer air under high pressure underwater. The exposure suit segment is projected to prime the diving equipment market during the forecast period owing to it is the most common equipment, which known to practise the high wear & tear.

In terms of the region, North America hold the largest market share in the diving equipment market owing to the increasing demand for the diving equipment and the presence of the major key players in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at high rate of CAGR during forecast year owing to the rapid oilfield industrialisation in developing economies such as China and Austria. Government initiatives in the research development and underwater marine life investigation are the driving growth in the diving equipment market.

Key profiled and analysed in the report

Poseidon Diving System AB ,American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, , Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD., H2Odyssey, and Dive Rite, Honeywell International, Inc., Apollo Military, Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd, Atlantis Dive, James Fisher, SMP, Northern Diver Military, Haux-life-support, Comanex, Cobham plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Diving Equipment Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Diving Equipment Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Diving Equipment Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Diving Equipment Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Diving Equipment Market:

Diving equipment market, by Type

• Rebreather

• Exposure suit

• Decompression chamber

Diving equipment market, by Application

• Commercial

• Defence

• Civil

Diving equipment market, by vertical

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Naval Industry

• Aquaculture Industry

Diving equipment market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in Global Diving Equipment Market

• Poseidon Diving System AB

• American Underwater Products, Inc.

• Aqua Lung International

• Johnson Outdoors Inc.

• Mares S.p.A

• Cressi Sub s.p.a

• Beuchat

• AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

• H2Odyssey

• Dive Rite

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Apollo Military

• Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd

• Atlantis Dive

• James Fisher

• SMP

• Northern Diver Military

• Haux-life-support

• Comanex

• Cobham plc

• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

