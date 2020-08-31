Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Software Tool, by Service, by Service Type, by Technology, by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this market include the rising adoption of the AI powered service in the form of application and application programming interface and the rapid growth in the innovations of the service are the key growth factors for this market in the forecast period.

The machine learning and deep learning technology segment among the technology segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, while the natural language processing technology is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The natural language processing technology has various features such as it is capable of understanding user behaviors , that is why it helps in delivering enhanced customer experience.

Geographically, the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to various factors, such as growing awareness of AI as a service among various verticals and growth of the massive amount of data, due to the increasing use of digital technologies are expected to make APAC a high potential market for growth.

The rapid growth demand for AI services integrators in various sector and are also creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical:

• Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Government and defense

• Energy

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market analysis and segmentation with respect to service type, software tool, service, technology, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market globally.

The major key players that influence growth of Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market includes:

• Google, Inc.

• IBM

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute

• Hytrust

• FICO

• Intel

• Baidu

• SAP

• IRIS AI

• H2O. AI

Key Target Audience:

• AI as a service software and platform providers

• Information Technology (IT) management directors/managers

• Venture capitalists and angel investors

• Government organizations

• Consultants/advisory firms

• Research organizations

• IT governance directors/managers

• Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

• AI system integrators

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Scope of the Report

Research report categorizes the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market based on service type, software tool, service, technology, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Service Type

• Software Tools

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Software Tools

• Modeler and Processing

• Data Storage and Archiving

• Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Technology

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Government and defense

• Energy

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

