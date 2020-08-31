Global Spoonable Yogurt Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Nature, Flavor, Packaging, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Spoonable Yogurt Market Overview:

Consumers are looking for healthier options that support digestive health (43% of buyers) or weight management (23%) and yogurt fits in perfectly.

Spoonable Yogurt Market Dynamics:

The numerous product launches are raising awareness, versatility, and the obtainability of new and advanced yogurt flavors in the market. The key factor driving the growth of the market is the new product launches which help in increasing revenue flows of vendors and growing their consumer base. Therefore, vendors are concentrating more on advanced product launches to attract more customers. To provide the demand of the consumers market players are increasing their sales by launching new products that are favorable to the growth of the market.

The growing setting up of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has improved the penetration and growth of organized retailers across the globe. As stated by yogurt market analysis, the increasing accessibility and availability through organized retailing will be one of the key factors that will produce the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. This is because of organized retail stores function as necessary sales channels for fresh and packaged foods from manufacturers to consumers.

For non-dairy yogurt, macro-economic factors are the main forces that choose the faith of the spoonable yogurt market. Likewise, producers’ profit margins are squeezed as they deal with a higher cost of production but retailers are keeping the prices low to hold their consumer base. This has led to the producers closing production units to cover the losses, which has led to the drop in the spoonable yogurt market, in terms of volume. Rules in several regions, like Europe and Japan are suspicious about the ingredient content of the non-dairy spoonable yogurt.

Spoonable Yogurt Market Trends:

The introduction of new flavors and product improvements is one of the serious trends gaining traction in the market. Along with colorful new flavors, vendors are also leading new and healthy formulations of yogurt, like lactose-free yogurts to cater to the rising numerous lactose-intolerant people. These products are advanced using substitutes for dairy products, such as coconut milk and soy milk.

Spoonable Yogurt Market Segmentation:

Consumption of yogurt across the Asia Pacific market is on the increase, on account of its probiotic range of products, its capability to improve metabolism, improve digestion, and support the immune system. Yogurt is also used as a dessert. It is obtainable in variations, like fruit yogurt, organic yogurt, and drinkable yogurt, which are well received by the consumers. For instance, yogurt products are part of the Indian food culture and are expected to continue in the future, generally because of its health benefits. Also, China and Japan are among the largest markets for yogurts in the Asia Pacific Region, whereas in countries like, Australia and India are feeling a sharp consciousness of yogurt’s health benefits, therefore driving its growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spoonable Yogurt Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spoonable Yogurt Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Spoonable Yogurt Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spoonable Yogurt Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Spoonable Yogurt Market

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market, By Type

• Dairy

• Non-dairy

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market, By Flavor

• Berries

• Strawberries

• Raspberry

• Blueberry

• Mango

• Peach

• Mixed Fruit

• Others

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market, By Packaging

• PET jars

• Aluminum containers

• Molding cups

• Squeeze pouches

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market, By Sales Channel

• B2B/Direct

• B2C/Indirect

o Hypermarket/Supermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Discount Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retailers

o Traditional Groceries

Global Spoonable Yogurt Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Spoonable Yogurt Market

• Chobani Global Holdings, LLC.

• Bakoma Sp. Z O.O.

• Danone SA

• Dana Dairy Group

• Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.

• Valio Ltd.

• Yofix Probiotics Ltd.

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Spoonable Yogurt Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Spoonable Yogurt Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Spoonable Yogurt Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Spoonable Yogurt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Spoonable Yogurt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Spoonable Yogurt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Spoonable Yogurt Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Spoonable Yogurt by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Spoonable Yogurt Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Spoonable Yogurt Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Spoonable Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

