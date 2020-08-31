Global VXI Test Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Product Type, Industry, and Region.

Global VXI test equipment market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.65% during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

VXI refers to VME extensions for instrumentation. It is an open standard platform and bus architecture generally used in an automated test application. VXI test technology and test equipments are basically designed for computer controlled automatic testing applications.

Market Dynamics

An increasing adoption of VXI test equipment for applications such as in avionics and military applications, in field repair and maintenance, for production and testing and in automated test systems is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing market for semiconductor chip industry, vast availability of various test equipments cards, and surge in the adoption of VXI test equipment due to its benefits such as compact test solution, high speed operation, ability for accurate synchronisation and timing, and ease of configuration are expected to improve growth of the market.

However, lack of ability to handle or supply adequate power is the major restraining factor that could hamper the expansion of the market.

Global VXI Test Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By industry, the military and defense segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A high scale adoption of VXI test equipment in military and defense automatic test systems is attributed to the growth of the market. A growing spending by the governments on defense and military sector to ensure safety of the devices and to calibrate and verify most complex electronics products and to check the operating software is further expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rising production of military and commercial aircrafts and need for high-performance digital, analog signal and mixed-signal testing equipment and increasing entry of new companies which are focusing to create advanced commercial satellites is ultimately making more demand for VXI test equipments in the military and defense market.

Global VXI Test Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of VXI test equipments in military and avionics industry across the region.

A surge in the production of commercial and military aircrafts and helicopters, rising exports of various aircrafts from the US, ever increasing spending on the defence industry and growing need of these test equipments in control and data acquisition applications is driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global VXI Test Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global VXI Test Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global VXI Test Equipment Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global VXI Test Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global VXI Test Equipment Market

Global VXI Test Equipment Market, By Component

• Function Generators

• Oscilloscopes

• Power Suppliers

• Others

Global VXI Test Equipment Market, By Product Type

• Signal Sources

• Digitizer

• Digital I/O

• Switches

• Instrument Controllers

Global VXI Test Equipment Market, By Industry

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Military and Defense

• Aerospace

• Industrial Electronics

Global VXI Test Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global VXI Test Equipment Market, Key Players

• Kinetic Systems

• Keysight Technologies

• Texas instruments

• C&H Technologies Inc.

• Aeroflex Inc.

• Agilent Technologies

• Giga-tronics Inc

• National Instruments

• Interface Technology, Inc

• Informtest

• ASCOR, Inc

• Analogic Corp

• VXI Technology Inc

• Pickering Interfaces

• Racal Instruments

