Global 360 Degree Camera Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Connectivity, Resolution, Camera Type, Industry Vertical, and Region

Global 360 Degree Camera Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras, which have a 360 degree field of view. Omnidirectional cameras are important in areas where large visual field coverage is required, like panoramic photography and robotics. Also, it captures everything around the sphere. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some main players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and among others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Rising popularity and adoption of Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), Extended Reality (XR), and Virtual Reality (VR) content among individuals are significant factor expected to drive the growth of the global 360 camera market during the forecast period. Also, increasing curve is found due to adoption of the 360-degree camera by several sectors thanks to its capability to monitor or surveillance large areas of space with high-resolution lenses. These high-resolution lenses are used in instrumentation, machine vision, vibration-sensitive, and inspection applications. Its wide area coverage offers safety and security at public places by minimizing the maintenance cost. Additionally, the availability of a number of cameras necessary for surveillance by using 360-degree cameras in retail, airport security, and public spaces, like parking lots, malls, parking garages, train stations, and others at a reasonable price.

However, the high bandwidth required by 360-degree cameras to stream high-quality videos is a key factor expected to drop the growth of the 360-degree camera market in the future. In addition, complexity and parallax effect related while capturing minor objects is a challenging factor expected to hinder the growth of the potential market in the future.

Opportunities and Trend:

The increasing surge in adoption of 360-degree cameras for various applications, growth of immersive media industry, increasing R&D activities, and launches of advanced 360 degree cameras are key trend witnessed in the global market and are expected to create major revenue growth opportunities for noticeable and new entry players in the global market in the future.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of resolution, the Ultra High-Definition (UHD) segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market in terms of revenue in the forecast period, because of the growing need for high resolutions cameras in the advance camera category including 4K, 5.7K, and 8K for high clarity image generation.

Global 360 Degree Camera Market1

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate 360-degree camera market thanks to its penetration in healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region and the growth is attributable to increased awareness and availability of funding for security purposes on airports and public places to offer combat resolution towards crime situations, and high adoption of virtual reality technologies in Japan and China. The report has covered the market dynamics by region and growth and limiting factors in different regions across the world. In-depth analysis of consumer behavior by country is covered, which will guide stakeholders in the industry and understand the market locally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 360 Degree Camera Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 360 Degree Camera Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 360 Degree Camera Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 360 Degree Camera Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global 360 Degree Camera Market

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Resolution

• HD

• Ultra HD

• Others

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Camera Type

• Personal Use

• Professional Use

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Industry Vertical

• Media & Entertainment

• Military & Defense

• Digital Photography

• Travel & Tourism

• Automobile

• Healthcare

• Others

Global 360 Degree Camera Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global 360 Degree Camera Market

• Nikon

• LG Electronics

• 360fly

• GoPro

• Samsung Electronics

• Insta360

• Kodak

• Ricoh

• Rylo

• Bubl

• Xiaomi

• Canon Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• Panono Gmbh

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: 360 Degree Camera Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 360 Degree Camera Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global 360 Degree Camera Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 360 Degree Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe 360 Degree Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 360 Degree Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America 360 Degree Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue 360 Degree Camera by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 360 Degree Camera Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 360 Degree Camera Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global 360 Degree Camera Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

