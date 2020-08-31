Global Blister Packaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Material Type, Type, Technology, Packaging Machine, End-user, and Region

Global Blister Packaging Market was valued at US$ 21.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 35.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.52% during a forecast period.

Based on technology, the thermoforming segment is projected to fuel the global blister packaging market growth in the forecast period as increasing demand for the thermoforming to manufacture aluminum and plastic blister packs. It provides wide design scope and a visually pleasing appearance, which are boosting the global blister packaging market growth in a positive way. On the basis of type, the carded segment is expected to boom the global blister packaging market during the forecast period as it has properties such as ease of handling and damage prevention.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth in popularity of conveniently packaged products among consumers globally, which is expected to propel the global blister packaging market. The global blister packaging market is driven by increased demand from the healthcare industries across the globe. The growth in demand for the pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, and food & beverages globally as the population is increasing coupled with growing per capita incomes, which is also driving the demand for the blister packaging. The increasing awareness regarding healthcare and continuous innovation & technological advancements in both pharmaceutical & medical industries, which are further transforming the healthcare packaging industry across the globe, thereby surging the blister packaging market growth in a positive way.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global blister packaging market during the forecast period as increased consumption of packaged products in this region. In addition, strict rules & regulations regarding waste management and increased awareness regarding eco-friendly products among consumers, which are boosting the demand for blister packaging in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global blister packaging market in the forecast period as increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization in emerging economies of this region such as India and China. Moreover, increasing living standards of consumers coupled with the increased spending power of the middle-class population is fuelling the growth of blister packaging market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Blister Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Blister Packaging Market.

Scope of the Report Blister Packaging Market

Global Blister Packaging Market, by Type

• Carded

• Clamshell

Global Blister Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Plastic

• Paper

• Aluminum

Global Blister Packaging Market, by End-user

• Food

• Consumer Goods

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Global Blister Packaging Market, by Packaging Machine

• Roller Type

• Roller-Plate Type

• Plate Type

Global Blister Packaging Market, by Technology

• Thermoforming

• Cold Forming

Global Blister Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Blister Packaging Market

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• WestRock Company.

• Sonoco Products Company

• CONSTANTIA

• Klöckner Pentaplast

• DuPont.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tekni-Plex.

• DISPLAY PACK.

• Perlen Packaging

• Winpak Ltd

• Nosco Inc.

• ACG.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blister Packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blister Packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blister Packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blister Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blister Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blister Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blister Packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blister Packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blister Packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blister Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Blister Packaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-blister-packaging-market/28628/

