Blood Screening Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027 – BD, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Abbott

Blood screening is a test, which is used to perform before blood donation to ensure that blood units are safe. Screening for some diseases are should be mandatory such as, HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis. In addition, regular blood testing helps to prevent and treat conditions associated with hormone imbalances, including weight gain, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, bone loss, memory impairment and depressed mood.

The blood screening market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising awareness regarding maintaining of safety of donated blood, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in health care expenditure, increasing adoption of nucleic acid testing and increasing awareness about health care. In addition, rising number of initiatives by various governments and government associations is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key companies Included in Blood Screening Market:-

1. BD

2. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Siemens

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6. Abbott

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8. Grifols, S.A.

9. bioMérieux SA

The Final Report Will Include the Impact of COVID – 19 Analysis in Blood Screening Industry.

The global blood screening market is segmented on the basis technology, product and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, nucleic acid test (NAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and rapid tests. The blood screening market is categorized based on product such as reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into, hospitals and blood banks.

Blood Screening Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

