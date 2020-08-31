Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, Technology, Application, Platform and Geography.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.24 Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is segmented into by offering, technology, application, platform and geography. Based on the offering market is splits into hardware, software and service. Technology is divided into Learning & Intelligence, Advanced Computing, and AI Systems. Application of the markets are Information Processing, Cyber Security. Based on the platform classified as Land, Naval, Airborne, and Space. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a critical part of modern war. AI have capability to handle huge amounts of military data in efficient manner. It increases the self-control, self-regulation, and self-actuation skills of war systems, using characteristic like computing & decision-making. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud services by militaries have also stimulated the growth of the market. Moreover, unavailability of structured data is the restraint of the market. Moreover, rising operational efficiency of autonomous systems would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Based on technology segment is concerned, the learning & intelligence is expected to be the forth runner during the forecast period. Governments of various countries, such as the US, India, China, Russia, and Germany, are increasingly investing in the field of artificial intelligence to develop highly-advanced AI systems for military applications.

On the basis of offering, Software segment is dominating the artificial intelligence in military market .Growth of the software segment can be attributed to the significance of AI software in strengthening the IT framework to intercept incidents of security breach.

In terms of region, North America in general and the US, in particular, is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in military market in 2018. This market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026, China being the main reason. The growth of the artificial intelligence in military market in China can be attributed due to rapid advances made in the field of artificial intelligence to modernize the country’s armed forces. China recently revealed one such technological advance with a futuristic ‘eye in the sky’ warplane that can detect stealth vehicles.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence in Military market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Artificial Intelligence in Military market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Military market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, by Technology

• Learning & Intelligence

• Advanced Computing

• AI Systems

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, by Application

• Information Processing

• Cyber Security

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, by Platform

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

• Space

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating on Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon Company

• Northrop Grumman

• Thales Group

• IBM

• Bae Systems

• General Dynamics

• Nvidia

• Soartech

• Sparkcognition

• Charles River Analytics

• Saic

• Corporation

• Boeing

• Leidos

• GovBrain

• SuperFlex

• ShieldAI

• SRI International

• PrecisionHawk

• DARPA

• Centaurus Technology

• MRX Global Holding Corp.

• Hi-Tech Robotic System

• Machine Halo

