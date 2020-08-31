Collaborative Robots Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020-2025 | Universal Robots, Fanuc, KUKA, ABB, Kawasaki

The Global Collaborative Robots Market research report primarily aims to hint at opportunities and challenges in the Global industry. The report also underscores potential risks, threats, obstacles, and uncertainties in the market and helps clients in intuiting them precisely and operating their business accordingly. The report covers an extensive span of the global Collaborative Robots market ranging from historical and current events to futuristic stich of the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Collaborative Robots market will register a 52.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4507 million by 2025, from $ 838.1 million in 2019

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Collaborative Robots Market: Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, Fanuc, KUKA, ABB, Kawasaki, … and Others.

This research report covers some extremely prominent attributes related to the Collaborative Robots market such as production, regional market share, price, supply and demand, size, product profit, value, capacity, and market growth rate. Geographically the Collaborative Robots market report encompasses all the key manufacturers from different regions of the world.

Market Outlook:

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.

This report segments the global Collaborative Robots market on the basis of Types are:

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

On the basis of Application, the Global Collaborative Robots market is segmented into:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Collaborative Robots Market these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The objectives of the Collaborative Robots Market report:

-Determining and projecting the size of the Collaborative Robots market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2020 to 2025.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

Influence of the Collaborative Robots market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Collaborative Robots market

-Collaborative Robots market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Collaborative Robots market-leading players

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Collaborative Robots market for forthcoming years

-In-depth understanding of Collaborative Robots market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Collaborative Robots market

Research Methodology:

Collaborative Robots Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Collaborative Robots Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

