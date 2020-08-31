Global Hair Styling Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Gender and by Region

Global Hair Styling Products Market was value US$ 5.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 11.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.07%.Global Hair Styling Products Market, by GendThe products in hair styling market are not simply constrained to hair sprays, curling irons, and straighteners. There are many new products available in the hair styling products market globally.

Increasing consumer interest for natural hair styling product, consumer concern toward look & style and growing demand for hair coloring in a salon are the major factor driving sales. A rise in trend in the fashion industry along with an aging population that is now more conscious to good look and appear young has moved up the demand for hair styling products.

The hair styling market is growing due to an increase in its scope and application. Hairstyling market is impacted with a considerable measure of advancement that has come its way over the most past few years. One of the major trends that has a significant impact on the global hair styling products market is the rising the interest of men in the hair styling products.

Hair styling spray segment is leading the hair styling product market globally. Increased hair treatment, hairstyle cut are the main factor driving hairspray demand. Fashion trends among consumer demanding trendy hairstyles are accelerating hair styling products sale.

Region-wise, North America dominates the hair spray products market globally with the U.S the most significant market. The U.S accounts for more than 89% of hair spray products market.

Increased preference of foreign brands between consumers demanding premium hair styling products driven the market.

Global hair styling products market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global hair styling products market, L`Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Mandom Corporation, Kao Corporation.

Scope of the Global Hair Styling Products Market

Global Hair Styling Products Market, by Product

• Hair styling spray

• Dry shampoo

• Other hair styling products

Global Hair Styling Products Market, by Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Hair Styling Products Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Hair Styling Products Market

• L`Oreal S.A.

• Henkel AG & Co KGaA

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• Mandom Corporation

• Kao Corporation.

