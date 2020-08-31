Global Insect Repellent Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Insect Repellent Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Insect repellents play a vital role in preventing and restraining the incidence of insect-borne diseases including malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, West Nile fever, etc. Animals serve as vectors for a disease like insects including flea, fly, and mosquito and tick. Insect repellents must be effective, safe, and pleasant can be applied to the skin without adverse effects and should be chemically stable. With increasing problems of insecticide resistance and increasing public concerns about pesticide safety, new, safer active ingredients are becoming essential to replace existing compounds in the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising consciousness about the benefits of insect repellents, mainly in rural areas, is driving the global insect repellent market during the forecast period. In the recent past, the traditional methods of stopping themselves from insects have been substituted for new insect repellents available in the market. In urban areas, upsurge in demand for natural and herb-based insect repellents is driving the growth of the insect repellent market. Producers are coming up with several integrations in the products.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about insect-borne diseases and various government initiatives to control the effects of the insect in the surroundings fuel the growth of the global insect repellent market. In contrast, the existence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in several mosquito repellent products hinders the growth of the global insect repellent market moderately. Though, an increase in the demand for herb-based repellents and the development of commercial repellent products covering plant-based ingredients are expected to create an array of worthwhile opportunities for the significant players in the industry.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of product type, candles over other types of repellents like liquids, coils, and ointments have become unique selling points by numerous manufacturers in the global insect repellent market.

By source, the constant demand for plant-based repellents and increasing penetration in untapped markets of rural regions are generating new opportunities for the players in the global insect repellent market. Natural ingredient based insect repellent is gaining popularity among buyers observing for a natural, waterproof and less messy alternative to sprays or lotions. Most insect repellents that can be put on the skin are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before they can be sold in stores. EPA registration means the insect repellent has been tested and permitted for human safety and is effective when used in keeping with directions on the label.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share in both value and volume terms because of favorable insect breeding climate and the population living in denser areas in this region.

In 2018, Asia Pacific led the market with the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. In the Asia Pacific, India contributes to a majority of share and is estimated to register a CAGR of XX% over the estimated period. Outline of different varieties of the product, its adoption by the consumers’ thanks to increasing consciousness about different benefits, and increasing numerous insect-borne disease have driven the market in the region.

Strategic Development:

Companies operating in the insect repellent market are functioning closely with the regional governments and universities for running several awareness campaigns educating the public about the ways to avoid insects and hence preventing the diseases. Correspondingly through these campaigns, the organizations are increasing the awareness about the ingredients of the insect repellents thereby equipping the audience with product knowledge to select a safer product.

The companies are taking these initiatives for a noble cause and also intelligently leveraging the same for increasing consciousness about their products with elaborations. The primary product producers are extending their hand for avoiding the unfortunate breakouts of diseases and educating people about safe advanced products.

Such as, in Feb 2018, the SC Johnson, a prominent player in the insect repellent market, declared partnership with the University of Notre Dame. The university has been creating serious efforts to upsurge the awareness about public health benefits of spatial repellents.

Recent Development:

Companies are now increasingly fluctuating the product focus to safer products by using the natural ingredients and are also functioning on the cost-effective solutions. Moreover, the market across geographies also experiences many insect repellents with unapproved repellent ingredients and hence can pose a serious threat to the buyers. Therefore, the companies are now concentrating on natural ingredients for the formulation of insect repellents. In Dec 2018, Godrej Consumer Products Limited launched its totally natural mosquito repellent, “GoodKnight Naturals Neem Agarbatti”.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Insect Repellent Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Insect Repellent Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Insect Repellent Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Insect Repellent Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Insect Repellent Market

Global Insect Repellent Market, By Source

• Natural insect repellents

o Neem oil

o Lemongrass

o Soybean oil

o Citronella or Lavender Oil

o Eucalyptus oil

o Others (including tobacco, birch tree bark, pine tree oil etc.)

• Artificial / Chemical insect repellants

o DEET (N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide)

o Picaridin

o IR 3535

o Others (including benzaldehyde for bees, dimethyl carbate etc.)

Global Insect Repellent Market, By Product Type

• Body Worn Insect Repellent

o Oil and Creams

o Stickers and Patches

o Apparels

o Others (including wet wipe category, aerosol, gels etc.)

• Non Body Worn Insect Repellent

o Coil

o Liquidizer

o Vaporizer

o Mats

o Candles

o Others (including pump sprays, pressurized cans etc.)

Global Insect Repellent Market, By Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Distribution

• Hyper & Super market

Global Insect Repellent Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Insect Repellent Market

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• Godrej Household Products Ltd.

• SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Dabur International Limited

• Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Willert Home Products, Inc.

• Motomco Ltd.

• The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

• Avon Products Inc.

• Coghlan’s Ltd.

• E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

• Enesis Group

• ExOfficio LLC

• Homs LLC

• PIC Corporation

• Quantum Health

• 3M

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Insect Repellent Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Insect Repellent Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Insect Repellent Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Insect Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Insect Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Insect Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Insect Repellent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Insect Repellent by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Insect Repellent Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Insect Repellent Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Insect Repellent Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

