Global Pet Food Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Packaging Type, Food Type, End-Use, and Region

Global Pet Food Packaging Market was valued at US$ 8.38 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.95 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding pet food packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in pet food packaging market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the material type, paper & paperboard segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period. The rise in concerns regarding environment safety among consumers across the globe, which is driving the global pet food packaging market growth in a positive way. In addition, rising demand for recyclable packaging solutions for various end-use products is expected to surge the global pet food packaging market growth in the forecast period. Plastic material was leading market growth in the last decade owing to its extensive use and cost-efficiency. However, strict government regulations and policies regarding plastic usage will restrict market growth.

The global pet food packaging market is driven by increased concerns regarding the quality of pet food among consumers across the globe. Rising disposable income of consumers with rapid urbanization among developing countries, which is fuelling the market growth in a positive way. The global pet food packaging popularity is increasing among consumers due to they are convenient for the carry food as well as to maintain the quality of the product. Growing pet care industry and rising demand for advancement in this industry, which is projected to surge the global pet food packaging market growth in a positive way. The rising inclination regarding premium pet food and pet treats is anticipated to drive the global pet food market in the forecast period. Various government regulations and policies have also been contributory in surging the market with a greater focus on labeling and customer information.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period owing to a developed economy, hygiene lifestyles of consumers, and widespread demand for pet ownership in this region. The US is projected to drive the pet care market in this region due to the rising pet population and growing inclination by the consumers to own animals such as dogs, cats, and fish. Moreover, the surge in the number of non-traditional homes with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is propelling the per-capita pet spending for this market.

Europe is also expected to drive the global pet food packaging market in the near future. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period owing to the rising spending power of the middle-class population. In addition, the increasing living standards and disposable income of consumers among developing countries such as India and China is expected to propel the global pet food packaging market growth the forecast period.

Scope of the Report Pet Food Packaging Market

Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Metal

• Plastic

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others

Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

• Flexible Packaging

• Rigid Packaging

Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Food Type

• Semi-Wet

• Pet Treat & Biscuits

• High Moisture

• Dry Pellets

• Chilled & Frozen Food

• Others

Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by End-Use

• Dog Food

• Cat Food

• Others

Global Pet Food Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Pet Food Packaging Market

• Mondi Group

• Sonoco Products

• Berry Plastics

• Amcor Limited

• American Packaging Corporation

• Ampac Packaging

• Ball Corporation

• Bemis Company

• Coveris Holdings

• Crown Holdings

• Meadwestvaco Corporation

• Silgan Holdings

• Constantia Flexibles

• Huhtamäki OYJ

• Goglio SPA

• Winpak Ltd.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Mars Petcare Inc.

• Ardagh Group SA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pet Food Packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pet Food Packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pet Food Packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pet Food Packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pet Food Packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pet Food Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

