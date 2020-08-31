Global Bridal Wear Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Material, Design, Distribution Channel, End User and Region

Global Bridal Wear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.60 % during a forecast period.



In different cultures of multiple regions across the globe, bridal wear dwell-in a significant part of the general wedding investment. The bridal wear market worth amongst brides for getting a magnificent and harmonious appearance on the day of the wedding, which is the main factor facilitating the growth in the market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/36260

An increase in the influence of celebrities’ bridal wear, the adoption of an omnichannel strategy along the private-label brands are some of the driving factors behind the global bridal wear market growth. The product innovations are expected to drive the growth of the global bridal wear market in terms of designs, fabrics, craft, and styles. Brand-conscious customers are fascinated by brands, which deliver high-quality’ products. Additionally, the social media has facilitated break stereotypes, and increase in demand for bridal wear with fresh embellishments with a new color palette.

Wedding gowns are expected to lead the global bridal wear market. The introduction of different types of fabric and styles in the gowns has boosted the demand for gowns. Retailers and fashion designers are focusing on convoluted artisanal designs for embellishing the gowns to enhance the aesthetic value. Additionally, the significant changes in fashion trends every day, key players have to upgrade their collections to maintain their position in the bridal wear market.

The offline distribution channel is expected to contribute a significant share in the global bridal wear market. The presence of a wide range of bridal wear from diverse brands, numerous price ranges and availability of trained personnel are some of the factors behind the growth of the bridal wear market. The department stores are progressively investing in celebrity endorsements for the retail of women’s apparel brands offer to attract customers. The stores are adopting various strategies to compete in terms of brand awareness and recognition.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global bridal wear market. An increase in the investment in bridal wear in different cultures as a fraction of the wedding and rapidly growing disposable revenues of people in developing countries like India and China are key reasons expected to boost the market growth in the region. The religious sanctity of marriage, the rapidly emerging divide in the cultural values, changing patterns in family life and altering ideas of love, intimacy, and contemporary marital practices are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the bridal wear market.

Some of the prominent key players in the market are focusing more on brand attachment and commitment with consumers through product promotion by celebrities and advertisements. Customers get influenced by celebrity wedding attire, and the trend is expected to drive the bridal wear market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global bridal wear market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global bridal wear market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global bridal wear market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bridal Wear Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Bridal Wear Market

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/36260

Global Bridal Wear Market, By Product

• Gown

• Suit/Tuxedo

• Traditional Wear

Global Bridal Wear Market, By Material

• Batiste

• Brocade

• Charmeuse

• Chiffon

• Crepe

• Others

Global Bridal Wear Market, By Design

• Princess Wedding

• Mermaid Wedding

• Knee Short Wedding

• Ponte Skirt Wedding

• Tube Dress

Global Bridal Wear Market, By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Bridal Wear Market, By End User

• Wedding Dress Renting Service

• Wedding Consultant

• Photographic Studio

• Personal Purchase

• Others

Global Bridal Wear Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Bridal Wear Market

• Elie Saab

• JLM Couture Inc.

• Justin Alexander Inc.

• LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

• V.E.W. Ltd.

• David’s Bridal, Inc.

• Kleinfeld Bridal Corp.

• Harrods Limited

• Elie Saab France

• Justin Alexander, Inc.

• JLM Couture, Inc.

• Moonlight Bridal Design, Inc.

• Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C.

• Pronovias Fashion Group

• Rosa Clara

• De La Cierva Y Nicolas

• CUT s.r.l

• Pronuptia de Paris SA.

• Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd.

• Zuhair Murad

• Alfred Angelo, Inc.

• Watters

• Madeline Gardner

• Sincerity Bridal

• Sophia Tolli

• Temperley London

• Helen Rodrigues

• Macy’s, Inc.

• Monique Lhuillier

• Naeem Khan

• Paloma Blanca

• Theia Couture

• Vera Wang

• David’s Bridal Inc.

• Winnie Couture

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bridal Wear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bridal Wear Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bridal Wear Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bridal Wear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bridal Wear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bridal Wear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bridal Wear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bridal Wear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bridal Wear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bridal Wear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bridal Wear Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Bridal Wear Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-bridal-wear-market/36260/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com