Global Fencing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, End User, and Region

Global Fencing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 27.14 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Based on the end user, the residential segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period due to increased residential sector expansion or renovation and rising construction activities in the residential sector.

On the basis of material, the metal segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to its feature high strength and durability.

Major driving factors of the market are rising construction activities in the commercial sector and residential sector, increased government investment for security, rising demand for the ditch, increase innovation, increasing economy, it provides high strength and durability, manufacturers are investing in R&D and deliver advanced products with huge strength and durability, raised expansion of industry, and rising developments of real estate.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to raised population, increasing urbanization, rising economy, and increased construction activities in this region, India and China counties are expected to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period as per capita income is rising in these countries.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Fencing Market are Betafence NV, Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Gregory Industries Inc., Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Bekaert, Long Fence Company Inc., Associated Materials LLC, Ameristar Fence Products Inc., and Allied Tube and Conduit.

Scope of the Report Fencing Market

Global Fencing Market, by Material

• Concrete Fencing

• Plastic and Composite Fencing

• Wood Fencing

• Metal Fencing

• Others

Global Fencing Market, by End User

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Global Fencing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players in Global Fencing Market

• Betafence NV

• Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Gregory Industries Inc.

• Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

• Bekaert

• Long Fence Company Inc.

• Associated Materials LLC

• Ameristar Fence Products Inc.

• Allied Tube and Conduit

