Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Capacity, Price Range, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market was valued at US$ 3892 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market Drivers:

Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle is popular nowadays. It contains some significant features like its temperature control features and vacuum-insulation. People are giving more preference to stainless steel insulated bottles to store water. To keep water hot in winter as well as to maintain cold water in summer for a long time vacuum-sealed bottles are used generally.

Stainless Steel Insulated Bottles are more durable and lighter than glass bottles. These bottles are chemical-free rather than any plastic bottles, so these bottles are popular as user friendly. To maintain the temperature of the liquid inside the bottle, different from the outside temperature, the vacuum-sealed design of stainless-steel insulated bottles are mainly used.

Worldwide, growing awareness about the dangerous effects of single-use plastic bottles on the atmosphere so instead of plastic bottles, people are mostly using stainless steel insulated bottles. This reason is raising the demand for stainless steel insulated bottles.

These bottles are free of harmful chemicals as compared to any type of bottles like glass and plastic bottles. Additionally, many plastic bottles have some chemicals, for example, BPA that causes various harmful diseases such as brain dysfunction, cancer, memory loss, and many others. So, people avoid plastic bottle usage and give more preference to stainless steel insulated bottles. Again, these bottles are very easy to clean and for reuse.

Good sensitivity to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, people are consuming warm water and warm fluids. This fact raises the demand for stainless steel insulated bottle. It gives a positive impact on the growth of the global stainless steel insulated bottle market in the incoming years.

Innovative ideas and advancement in technology open new opportunities to the stainless steel insulated bottle market

Many manufacturing companies of stainless steel insulated bottles are focusing on new technologies to upgrade products. Again, advancement in technology and innovation in products are opening new opportunities for manufacturers of stainless-steel insulated bottles. Smart technologies, for example, to maintain the temperature of the water and other fluids for a long time, mobile software is used.

Furthermore, some smart insulated bottles are manufactured which increase the functionality of stainless steel insulated bottles. For example, a stainless-steel Drink up bottle, it has the capacity to contain 17 ounces and it vibrates to give a reminder to the user. Up to 24 hours it can keep water cold. It needs to be charged after 30 to 90 days.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region has important opportunities for the stainless steel insulated bottle market

Region-wise, the global stainless steel insulated bottle market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe show significant growth in the global stainless steel insulated bottle market due to innovation in products and key companies are present in that region. The Asia Pacific is also an important market for the stainless steel insulated bottle. Many stainless steel insulated bottle manufacturing companies are present in China and other Asian countries. Again, South America and Middle East & Africa also show major opening to the stainless steel insulated bottle market.

Scope of the Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market, By Product Type

• Vacuum Bottle

• Non-Vacuum Bottle

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market, By Capacity

• Less than 250 ml

• Between 250 ml – 500 ml

• Between 500 ml – 1000 ml

• Above 1000 ml

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market, By Price Range

• Less than US$ 10

• Between US$ 10 – US$ 30

• Between US$ 30 – US$ 50

• Between US$ 50 – US$ 100

• Above US$ 100

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market

• CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT, LLC. (S’Well Brand)

• Klean Kanteen

• Milton

• Nanlong Group Co., Ltd.

• Solidware

• Thermos L.L.C.

• Tiger Corporation

• ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd

• Zojirushi America Corporation

• ROI Revolution (Hydro Flask)

• Xiongtai Group

• PMI

• Sibao

• Fayren

• King Boss

• EMSA GmbH

• Bubba

