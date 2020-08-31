Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Technology, End-user Industry, Usage Feature, and Region

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at US$ 105.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 257.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.79% during a forecast period.

Based on the usage feature, the overt segment is expected to propel the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth in the forecast period. It can locate the package at any point during the delivery process and add substantial value to the product, which is surging the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth in a positive way. On the basis of end-user industry, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to fuel the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the forecast period as increased usage of anti-counterfeit packaging in this industry across the globe. The rising concerns regarding health among consumers globally is propelling the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increase in manufacturing activities in emerging economies such as India and China, which are expected to drive the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the forecast period. The global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth is driven by increased demand from the various end-user industry such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The rising expansion of pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and an increasing number of counterfeit products in the market, which is boosting the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth in a positive way. The rise in demand for product differentiation and labeling for their authentication is estimated to drive the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth in the near future. However, lack of awareness regarding authenticating pharmaceutical and food products among the population, which is estimated to hamper the global anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period as increased industrialization and globalization in this region. China is expected to drive the global anti-counterfeit packaging market in the forecast period as increased expansion of pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries. Moreover, emerging economies such as India and China has a large number of the consumer base, overall economic growth, and growth in manufacturing activities which are expected to propel the demand in the packaging industry. North America is projected to generate highest CAGR in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market.

Scope of the Report Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

• RFID

• Barcode

• Hologram

• Taggants

• Others

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-user Industry

• Food & beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Electronics & Automotive

• Consumer Durables

• Others

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Usage Feature

• Overt

• Covert

• Others

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

• Alien Technology, LLC.

• Alpvision

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• InkSure Technologies Inc.

• AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION.

• FlintGroup

• TraceLink

• Authentix, Inc.

• Sicapa

• CCL Industries Inc.

• 3M Company

• DuPont

• Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

• Savi Technology, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Anti-Counterfeit Packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

