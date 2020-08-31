Global Doors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product type, Material, Mechanism, Application and Geography

Global Doors Market was valued US$ 87.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 142.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.27 % during a forecast period.

Doors are the most commonly used structures in the construction sector. It controls the atmosphere of a place by circling the air drafts as well as growing the visual appeal of the architecture.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing housing infrastructure in urban and rural areas and rising population are expected to drive the demand for the door products. Increasing demand for impact-resistant housing structure will boost the growth in the global door market. Consumer demand is gradually shifting towards premium green products in the doors market. High investment & installation costs for eco-friendly doors are a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

Metal doors segment contain architectural aluminum products, which are preferred in both residential and commercial assets. These materials are offers minimal maintenance along with a layered frame which can be painted and matched with different colors of the consumer’s preference. Thus, aluminum doors are projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast timeline, thanks to its feature such as lightweight, durability, corrosion resistance and ductility properties. Sliding doors are expected to hold significant growth in the global door market. This growth can be attributed to its feature such as slim-line design, easy installation, lightweight coupled with soundproof and airtight insulation. It is a suitable solution in the residential construction as it produces the dint of huge space and permits better access to the garden or balcony that seems to extend the room space. The demand for door product varies depending upon the consumer’s requirement with wide-ranging functions. Offices and IT industries generally prefer sliding doors due to its enhanced visibility, easy handling and improved aesthetics to the infrastructure. Wooden doors are estimated to lead the global doors market. Enhanced aesthetics, high performance, longer life cycle, and superior protection are key factors which drives the demand for wood. Furthermore, growing trends toward eco-friendly products will hinder the wooden doors demand.

Based on regional segment, the global exterior doors market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing brand awareness, adoption of the modern lifestyle, changes in consumer preference are major factors which boots the door market growth. Emergent regional economy coupled with growing disposable income, consumers turn to spending on luxury products including decor, bathroom fillings, and doors are amplifying the global door market. Increasing privatization, enhancing government investments and public funding in construction sectors by developing economies including Indonesia, India and Thailand will boost the growth of global doors market. Also North America and Europe are prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increase in the industrialization.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Doors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Doors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Doors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Doors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Doors Market

ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft

Scope of the report for Global Doors Market

Global Doors Market, By Product type

• Interior Doors

• Exterior Doors

Global Doors Market, By Material

• Wood

• Glass

• Composite

• Plastic

• Metal

Global Doors Market, By Mechanism

• Sliding Doors

• Swinging Doors

• Overhead Doors

• Folding Doors

• Others

Global Doors Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Doors Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Doors Market

• ASSA ABLOY AB

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

• Marvin Doors & Windows Inc.

• Pella Corporation

• Masonite

• Atrium Corporation

• Bayer Built Inc.

• ETO Doors

• JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd

• Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.,

• VKR, Anderson Corporation

• YKK Corporation

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

• ETO Doors

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

• Simpson Investment Company Inc.

• The Millwork Market

• Otto Fuchs KG

• Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft

• Pella Corporation

• LIXIL Group Corporation

• Masonite

• Yuanda China Holdings Limited

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Doors Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-doors-market/22255/

