Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Offering, Product type, Vertical and Geography.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion in by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.03% during a forecast year.

Automatic identification and data capture is a process of identifying an object, collect the related data and enter that data into the computer system without human involvement

Increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, growing e-commerce industry and rising adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions in financial institutions are driving the growth in automatic identification and data capture market. Growing opportunities from supply chain management and healthcare industries are expected to boost the automatic identification and data capture market. High deployment cost is limiting the growth in automatic identification and data capture market.

Global Automatic identification and data capture market is segmented by offering, technology, vertical and region. On the basis of the offering, service offer is projected to grow rapidly during forecast year, owing to numerous requirement in repairing and installation service. Technical advancement and training support boost the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market by service offering.

Based on the product type, automatic identification and data capture market is segmented by Barcodes, magnetic stripe cards, smart cards, optical character recognition systems, RFID products and biometric systems. Among all products, a biometric system is anticipated to grow automatic identification and data capture market, owing to increasing adoption of automatic identification and data capture system an array of verticals such as healthcare industry, banking, and financial sector, government agencies to keep track and record of staff and customers for identification of individuals with security.

Based on vertical, Automatic identification and data capture market is projected to grow by retail vertical, owing to an increasing demand of automatic identification and data capture system for product substantiation, inventory vertical, and real supply chain management. However, the smartphone manufacturer is also expected to experience a modest growth by providing services such as image recognition and QR code scanning.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in automatic identification and data capture market during forecast period, owing to rising demand for automatic identification and data capture system to reduce manual error from developing economies such as China and India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope for the report of Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by offering

• Software

• Hardware

• Service

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by product

• Barcodes

o Barcode Scanners

o Barcode Printers

• Magnetic Stripe Cards

• Smart Cards

o Contact Smart Cards

o Contactless Smart Cards

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

• RFID Products

o RFID Scanners

o RFID Printers

o RFID Tags

• Biometric Systems

o Iris Recognition Systems

o Face Recognition Systems

o Voice Recognition Systems

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by vertical

• Smartphone Manufacturers

• Retail

• Automotive

• Food and Beverages

• Transportation& Logistics

• Banking & Finance

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Global Identification and Data Capture Market, by Geography

• North America

• Asia-pacific

• Europe

• Middle East Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

• Bluebird Inc.

• Godex International

• Code Corporation

• Toshiba Tech Corporation

• SATO Worldwide

• JADAK Tech

• Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

• IMPINJ Inc.

• Better Online Solutions

• TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Newland Europe B.V.

• Seagull Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• Axicon Auto ID Ltd.

• Micros Software System, Inc.

• Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd

• Epson America Inc.

• Allien Technologies Corporation

• SICK AG

• Cognex

• NEC

• NXP

• Synaptic

